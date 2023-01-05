Michigan PGA, Red Wings alumni veteran benefit Feb. 19
DETROIT — The golfers of the Michigan Section PGA, with the help of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association (DRWAA), plan to demonstrate golfers can play hockey and help armed service veterans in the process when they present the Michigan PGA Red Wings Alumni Game on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Belfor Training Center at Little Caesars Arena.
The goal of the Michigan PGA and Red Wing Alumni partnership is to raise funds for a trio of veterans service organizations that help Michigan veterans — PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program and Folds of Honor.
The 3 p.m. game with two 30-minute run-time periods will feature a team of Michigan PGA golfer/hockey players taking on the Red Wings Alumni. Scheduled to appear: Mickey Redmond, Dino Ciccarelli, Larry Murphy, Darren McCarty, Joe Kocur, Todd Bertuzzi, John Ogrodnick, Ed Mio and Derian Hatcher.
Vladimir “Vlady” Konstantinov, part of the famous Russian Five that helped the Red Wings win the 1997 Stanley Cup, will be dropping the puck in the ceremonial start to the game.
The PGA players and their coaches are raising a minimum of $500 each for the veteran’s groups with a goal of raising over $50,000. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available to purchase. Spectator tickets are not being sold due to limited seating and parking. Learn more at michiganpga.com.
Pit Spitters announce exclusive group outing sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced one of the first signs that spring is in fact around the corner as they begin their exclusive group ticket presale for 2022 group ticket customers who plan to be back at the ballpark in 2023.
This exclusive presale window will run from 10 a.m. Jan. 9 to close of business Jan. 13. It offers returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
Eligibility to take advantage of this exclusive booking period is extended to groups that hosted an event at Turtle Creek Stadium in 2022. Prior to the exclusive presale, eligible groups will receive a reservation form to select their desired group area and game date, and the Pit Spitters will honor requests on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Pit Spitters’ 2023 season opens with a two-game series at home on May 29, 2022, against the Rockford Rivets. They are set to host the inaugural Great Lakes All-Star Game on July 25, 2023. Call 231-943-0100 to learn more information about group ticket options or visit PitSpitters.com.
