GT Resort to host Michigan Open
TRAVERSE CITY — The 105th edition of the Michigan Open Championship will feature a new title sponsor.
The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Caesars Sportsbook will be played June 13-16 on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
“We are proud to be a growing Michigan company and this is a great event in our state that I felt we could and should support,” said David Hall, president and CEO of Michigan-based Hall Financial and an accomplished amateur golfer who has competed in multiple Michigan Opens.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, which has three golf courses, will be hosting the Michigan Open for the 33rd time. This will be the 30th time the state championship has been contested on The Bear, a celebrated Jack Nicklaus design.
Hall has played in Michigan Open championships on The Bear and other venues, played for the University of Michigan, competed in multiple U.S. Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur championships as well as several Michigan Amateur Championships where he reached the quarterfinals in 2018. He is a past champion of the Michigan Medal Play Championship and in 1995 was the Golf Association of Michigan’s Player of the Year.
“I had a couple of top-10s (finishes) in the Michigan Open when I was younger,” Hall said. “It just means a lot to me as a golfer and to the other golfers in Michigan, and the Bear is an awesome venue. I’ve been a huge fan of that golf course for 30 years.”
First played in 1916, the Michigan Open annually attracts the top professional and amateur golfers in the state and its list of winners includes golf legends Walter Hagen, Al Watrous, Chuck Kocsis, Horton Smith and Dave Hill, and more recent Michigan Golf Hall of Fame inductees Randy Erskine, Buddy Whitten, Lynn Janson, Jeff Roth, Tom Gillis and Traverse City golf pro Scott Hebert. Recent PGA Tour winner and Traverse City native Ryan Brehm is also a three-time winner of the historic James D. Standish Jr. trophy.
GT firefighters hosting fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse firefighters Local 5288 will have its first golf outing fundraiser at X-Golf in Traverse City on Apr 9.
The outing is open to any golfer. Entry fee is $150, which covers lunch or dinner with two beverages and three entries in a 50/50 raffle drawing. Format is a two-person scramble for nine holes on at Pebble Beach Golf Course. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
The event will include four flights during the day, starting at 10 a.m. and every 2 1/2 hours. Mulligans and skins will be for sale, and a silent auction will take place as well. X-Golf Traverse City will also run drink and food specials all day.
“We are very happy to host this event for our local firefighters,” X-Golf Traverse City owner Bobbie Hart said. “They do so much for our community. Our hope is that they have a successful event and meet their goals for the outing. “
For details, visit the Grand Traverse Metro Firefighters Local 5288 Facebook page.
Tigers agree to terms with Chafin
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers announced that they have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin on a 2-year contract.
Chafin, 31, emerged as one of the top relievers in baseball last season, combining to appear in 71 games between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics and posting a career-best five saves, a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts. He ranked fifth among Major League relievers in ERA, while he was eighth in opponents OPS and 10th in opponents slugging percentage. All four marks were the lowest of his career.
Chafin has been one of the most durable relievers in baseball since 2017, as he is the only pitcher with 70-or-more appearances in each of the last four full seasons. Dating back to the 2017 season, Chafin has pitched in 311 games, which is the second-most in the Majors, trailing only Yusmeiro Petit (318). In eight Major League seasons, Chafin has posted a 3.30 ERA and 355 strikeouts.
Chafin, who resides in Navarre, Ohio, was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a supplemental first-round selection in the 2011 MLB Draft. Chafin was signed by the Cubs as a free agent on February 5, 2021, and was later traded that season on July 26 to Oakland in exchange for Greg Deichmann and Daniel Palencia.
With Chafin’s signing, the Tigers’ 40-man roster is now at 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.