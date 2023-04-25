Michigan man to play golf marathon at Crystal Mountain
THOMPSONVILLE — On Thursday, July 6, Mike Jager will be teeing it up at Crystal Mountain Resort to benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides academic scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders.
Jager has committed to playing 100 holes of golf to help provide awareness and raise scholarship funds to those who need and deserve the help. In return for his efforts, Jager is asking the community, friends and family to pledge money in advance per hole played or with a flat donation. His goal is to raise a minimum of $2,500 toward an educational scholarship.
“We are grateful to ... all those who contribute,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “They understand the life-changing benefits of an education and want to do something about it.”
Since Folds of Honor's inception in 2007, more than 44,000 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. This academic year alone, more than 9,000 scholarships were dispersed. However, not all qualified recipients were awarded scholarships due to limited funds. The need remains great.
Over the last 15 years, golfers nationwide have been instrumental in raising donations for Folds of Honor including the annual Patriot Golf Days, the largest grassroots golf fundraiser in the country, that is played over Memorial Day weekend, and Hero100 Golf Marathons.
To learn more about and support Jager's efforts, please visit charity.pledgeit.org/mikejager. For more information about Folds of Honor, please visit foldsofhonor.org.
