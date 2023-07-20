Michigan team advances to quarters of North American Indigenous Games
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The 19U men's basketball team that represents Michigan in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games won its first three games to advance to the quarterfinals Friday.
The team, which includes three players from northern Michigan — Suttons Bay's Darius Rock Lopez, Urijah Steven TwoCrow and Jock Keshick — won its preliminary pool bracket by going 3-0. Michigan defeated Nova Scotia, 84-55, on Monday, toppled Yukon, 77-58, on Wednesday, and then knocked off Haudenosaunee by a 61-40 final on Thursday.
They will take on British Columbia at the Homburg Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Friday morning in the quarterfinals. A win advances Michigan to the semifinals Friday afternoon with the Gold Medal and Bronze Medal games being played Saturday.
Manistee girls track earns Academic All-State honors
MANISTEE — The Manistee girls track and field team received the Academic All-State team award from the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association.
To earn the award, a team must qualify and compete at the MITCA team state track and field meet and have a team grade point average higher than 3.5. The Manistee girls averaged an unweighted 3.838 on a 4.0 scale, earning them the honor.
Five student-athletes also earned individual Academic All-State awards by virtue of their grades and performance at the MHSAA D3 State Track & Field finals June 3. Seniors Ashtyn Janis and Lacey Zimmerman, junior Libby McCarthy, sophomore Audrey Huizinga and freshman Maddy Wayward all earned the honor.
The soon-to-be Mariners switched from the Lakes 8 Conference to the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division this past year, but they still earned their third straight conference title and went undefeated in dual meets.
Tennis clinics set fo July 29 at GT Resort & Spa
ACME — Special guest instructors Dan Goldberg and Fernando Belmar will host tennis clinics for adults and children Saturday, July 29, at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
Goldberg, who played for the University of Michigan and holds the record for most singles wins in U-M history, is a three-time NCAA All-American, NCAA singles finalist, Big Ten Player of the Year, ATP Top 300 singles player, and was the U-M assistant men's tennis coach for 12 years. He is now the director of tennis at Liberty Athletic Club in Ann Arbor.
Belmar is a Spanish national team member, Florida state high school tennis champion, Michigan State University singles player, ATP Tour Ranked Player and was once No. 14 in the world in the ITF 50+ men's singles rankings.
The adult clinic is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with the junior clinic following from 12:30-2 p.m. Cost is $40 for resort members and $55 for a resort guest or community guest.
Clinics are limited to the first 16 players registered. Registration must be online using a Club Automation Account.
For more information, contact George Lowe at 231-534-6776 or george.lowe@gtresort.com.
