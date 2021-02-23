MHSAA pushes back spring sports
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council approved a new adjustment to the spring sports season start Monday.
The change delays the start of practices and competitions for springs sports by a week, pushing the start date back to March 22. Competition can begin on March 26.
The Rep. Council cited the extended winter sports season and later dates for those championship tournaments as the reason. The Council hopes the delay will help accommodate those who play both a winter and spring sport.
According to a press release sent out by the MHSAA, the decision was also based in part on a survey they conducted among member schools in which 74 percent favored a delayed start. The delayed start will not effect the dates already set for spring championships that will occur on June 19.
Because the entire spring sports season was cancelled in 2020, the Council approved for 16 contact days last fall for teams to practice and have lifted downtime restrictions for the 2021 season.
Central’s Werner earns Scholar-Athlete award
Traverse City Central senior Max Werner was selected as one of 14 Class-A athletes to receive a Scholar-Athlete award from the Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday.
Werner is one of 32 total students who received $1,000 college scholarships from the MHSAA and Farm Bureau Insurance.
He played three seasons of varsity soccer and track and field while appearing on the varsity ski team all four years of High School. Werner was named team captain of both the ski and soccer teams while participating in his third years of National Honor Society and Students for Environmental Activism Club.
He plans to pursue environmental engineering in college, although he is undecided where he will attend.
The all-league and all-region athlete also played a large hand by volunteering in the community and running his own bike-powered neighborhood composting business.
Gaylord Area Junior Golf Returns for 2021 Season
The Gaylord Area Junior Golf Association (GAJUGA) is returning for the 2021 golf season and registration has opened. The kick-off event is scheduled for May 5 at 4:30 p.m. for registration and the first clinic at Michaywe Pines Pro Shop
Open to youth age 7 to 17, GAJUGA provides junior golfers in Gaylord and the surrounding areas a solid foundation in the game of golf.
Clinics include inst- ruction on the swing, rules, professional instruction and etiquette. The program includes a tee gift, 9 instructional clinics, 5 on course golf events including greens fees and “Family Fun Night.”
GAJUGA membership is just $75 per person and registration forms and event calendars are available online at www.gaylordjuniorgolf.com.
They can also be picked up at the Michaywe Pines Pro Shop at 1535 Opal Lake Road or the Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau at 319 West Main Street.