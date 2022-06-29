Parade honors achievements
EAST LANSING — A total of 98 schools won one or more of the 128 Michigan High School Athletic Association team championships awarded during the 2021-22 school sports year, with two teams earning the first Finals championship in any sport in their schools’ histories.
Hillsdale Academy celebrated its first MHSAA Finals championship by winning the Lower Peninsula Division 4 boys cross country title Nov. 6. That same day, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian claimed its first Finals title by winning the Division 4 boys soccer championship.
A total of 21 schools won two or more championships this school year, paced by East Grand Rapids’ five won in girls cross country, girls lacrosse, girls track & field and both girls and boys swimming & diving. Ann Arbor Pioneer and Marquette were next with four Finals championships. Pioneer won in girls cross country, girls tennis and both girls and boys swimming & diving. Marquette won in boys cross country, boys track & field and both girls and boys swimming & diving.
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood and Hudson both won three Finals championships. Winning two titles in 2021-22 were Allen Park, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Brighton, Detroit Catholic Central, Escanaba, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Hart, Hartland, Houghton, Ishpeming Westwood, Lansing Catholic, Munising, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Powers North Central, Warren De La Salle Collegiate and Williamston.
A total of 29 teams won first MHSAA titles in their respective sports. A total of 45 champions were repeat winners from 2020-21. A total of 20 teams won championships for at least the third-straight season, while six teams extended title streaks to at least four consecutive seasons. The Lowell wrestling program owns the longest title streak at nine seasons.
Sixteen of the MHSAA’s 28 team championship tournaments are unified, involving teams from the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, while separate competition to determine titlists in both Peninsulas is conducted in remaining sports.
Beat Mändli wins again in TC
WILLIAMSBURG — Beat Mändli capped off an extraordinary two weeks in Traverse City with a win in Sunday’s $138,600 Serra Traverse City CSI3Grand Prix at the Traverse City Horse Shows.
His winning mount, Chartraine Pre Noir, owned by Grant Road Partners LLC, posted one of only two double-clear efforts to take home the top prize. After a win in Thursday’s $37,000 Launch Consulting CSI3Welcome Stake, Mändli took home decadent prize money during the final week of Traverse City Spring.
With the 10-year-old Selle Français mare by Kannan, Mändli scored a clear round in his second attempt, after bringing down the final rail on course with his first mount and second-place winner in the CSI3Grand Prix during week two, Dsarie. Iván Tagle set a challenging track with questions throughout, but perhaps the toughest element was fence 13, set at 1.60m, which fell for many competitors in the first round. The tall vertical proved to be even more difficult in the jump-off as it served as the final fence on the short course as well.
“It was a little unexpected to be honest today,” Mändli said of his victory with the mare he’s been riding since November. “I tried to do a bigger class for the first time today and she was just perfect. I’ll try to move her up another step, to the CSI4or CSI5level but slowly. She did it very well here. She did everything she had to, she answered every question, and I’m very happy with her.”
Mändli and student, Katie Dinan, will now head to Europe to compete at the CSI5level with hopes to both earn spots on their respective Nations Cup teams at the Dublin Horse Show CSIO5. Traverse City Spring, presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, served as stellar preparation with unbelievable results for all six horses owned by Grant Road Partners LLC.
The victory also handed Mändli the lead in the CaptiveOne Advisors Leading Open Jumper Rider Bonus standing as the Traverse City Spring Series came to a close.
