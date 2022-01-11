MHSAA coaching certification clinic Jan. 13
TRAVERSE CITY — Students at the Northwest Education Services' Career-Tech Center will have the opportunity to participate in a coaching certification clinic from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Representatives from the MHSAA will be at the CTC on Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinic is open to CTC students enrolled in the Teacher Academy and early education program.
The MHSAA provides a comprehensive coaching education offering through the Coaches Advancement Program. Thursday will feature a Level 1 CAP training session for interested and eligible students. The program is meant to broaden opportunities for students and to support them in pursuit of athletic or coaching opportunities throughout their careers.
CAP provides up to 36 hours of professional development designed to train coaches in the many facets of coaching school sports. The curriculum addresses the philosophies of school sports, communications skills, legal issues, the psychology of coaching, sports medicine and first aid, working effectively with parents, teaching skills, healthy living, emotional control and character.
The completion of Level 1 and 2 CAP training provides certified eligibility for individuals to coach varsity sports at all MHSAA member schools.
TC West named semifinalist in 'Battle of the Fans X'
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Bleacher Creatures are creeping closer to adding another Battle of the Fans championship to its repertoire.
The TC West student-fan section won the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Battle of the Fans in 2016, and MHSAA officials announced Monday that the Titans' cheering crew is among the list nine semifinalists for the honor in the 10th annual competition.
West already completed the first phase of the challenge and will now take part in the "Challenge Round" as they vie for the 2021-22 title recognizing the top student-fan sections in the state.
TC West joins Howell and Midland Dow as the Class A semifinalists. Imlay City, Spring Lake and Yale represent Class B. Buchanan, North Muskegon and Petersburg Summerfield represent Class C/D.
Battle of the Fans X kicked off by inviting schools to submit short videos via TikTok of their cheering sections in action by Jan. 8. The nine semifinalists now must accomplish a list of tasks showing off their sections over the next 12 days. The MHSAA Advisory Council will then select three finalists for MHSAA visits.
The winners will be announced Feb. 18 and recognized March 25 during the boys basketball state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.