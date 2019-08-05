Manistee Saints end season at regionals
The Manistee Saints fell in the NABF Regional title game to the Midland Tribe in extra innings on Saturday, 6-5.
The Saints (22-7) had another stellar season cut short in the regional round of playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, denying them their first ever trip to the World Series in Battle Creek. They went 2-1 in pool play to reach the final.
Alex Strickland, Nick Brzezinski, and Devin Sempert had a big offensive tournament while Ty Sobczak, Kyle Gorski, and Cam Fewless provided some stellar pitching.
TC Pit Spitters playoff tickets on sale Tuesday
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ first home playoff game go on sale Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 am. The team has secured the best record in the Great Lakes East Division in the Northwoods League which gives the team home field advantage for the first-round best-of-three series.
The first game will take place on Aug. 12 with home games scheduled for Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, if necessary. Tickets will remain at regular season pricing.
The Northwoods League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played on Thursday, August 15. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Friday, August 16 or Saturday, August 17 depending on travel schedules.
McArdle and Victorio 5 earn second win at GLEF
WILLIAMSBURG — Abigail McArdle and her horse Victorio 5 took home the highest prize to date at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival with a win in the $133,700 Staller Grand Traverse Grand Prix on Sunday.
The win closed out week five of the GLEF and marked the second win for the duo.
Additional accolades included Ali Wolff being awarded the prestigious M. Michael Meller Style of Riding Award, Samantha Kasowitz and Tixie Des Hayettes topping the $7,500 Pinecone Farm HBWM SJHF High Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic, and Aristea Santoro aboard Idokus winning the $2,500 East Wind Farm Children's Jumper Classic.
