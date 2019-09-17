Veterans tailgate set for TC Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Active duty military, Veterans and first responders can attend a free pregame tailgate as part of the 2019 TC Patriot Game on Friday.
The tailgate will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Michigan State Police, located across the street from Thirlby Field. The event will feature food by Folgarellis, beverages from Pepsi and a bounce house for children. The tailgate will be followed by an opening ceremony beginning at 6 p.m., including a U.S. Coast Guard flyover and flag ceremony honoring those who have served, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Proceeds from this year’s commemorative T-shirt sales and fundraising activities at the game will go to support Veterans in Crisis, which works in 21 northern Michigan counties as a safety net when veterans need emergency help. Learn more about the event at www.tcpatriotgame.com.
College softball tourney Sept. 21-22 at TC West
TRAVERSE CITY — Four NCAA softball teams will play in the 25th annual Traverse City West Collegiate Softball Tournament on Sept. 21-22 at TC West.
Admission is $2 per day to see Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Northwood and Detroit Mercy.
The Sept. 21 schedule features WMU vs. CMU and Detroit Mercy vs. Northwood, both at 10:30 a.m, followed by UDM vs. Central and Northwood vs. Western at 12:30 p.m.
The Sept. 22 schedule has Northwood facing CMU and Detroit Mercy going against WMU at 10:30 a.m., with the finals and consolation game to follow at 12:30 p.m., based upon the results of pool play.
Learn to Curl classes offered at Centre Ice
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Curling Club will conduct three Learn to Curl classes at Centre Ice Arena.
The Oct. 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 15 events run from 8-10:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and those interested can pre-register at tccurling.org.
Learn to Curl classes are designed to teach participants the basics of the sport of curling. Once on the ice, participants will work with trained instructors who will take them through the basics of delivery (throwing the stone), sweeping, safety information, strategy and etiquette.
