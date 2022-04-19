Last chance to register for Big Little Hero race
TRAVERSE CITY — Online registration for this Saturday's Big Little Hero Race ends at midnight on Wednesday, April 20.
Runners can register in person at the Northwestern Michigan College Innovation Center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday before the seventh annual event sets off on the main campus.
Each year this experiential learning project is organized by NMC Professional Communications students to benefit a local non-profit. The 2022 theme is “Mentorship Matters," and all proceeds will benefit College for Kids scholarships for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
The costume-encouraged Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and is followed by the chip-timed 5K and 10K, which start at 9:30. All races begin and finish near the NMC Innovation Center.
To register, donate, or find out more information, please visit www.BigLittleHeroRace.com.
Cherry Roubaix opens registration
BEULAH — Early registration is now open for the annual Cherry Roubaix Gran Fondo bike tour and race.
The event will be held at Crystal Mountain Resort on June 4. The race features three races that begin and end at Crystal Mountain Resort on courses take riders along scenic routes from Thompsonville as well as Benzie and Manistee counties.
“There’s tremendous enthusiasm to have the State Championship race back,” said Race Director Bill Kennis.
“The Cherry Roubaix is a popular event and brings riders from around Michigan and the Midwest," Co-Chair Tim Barrons added. "There’s a pent-up demand for riders to get back on the road and enjoy each other’s company amid great competition.”
Early registration gives riders a $10 discount and jersey offer prior to April 30 when registration increases to $55. The fee includes rest breaks with Cherry Hut cherry pie, a lunch, live music and a local Stormcloud craft beer.
The race is sanctioned by the Michigan Bike Racing Association (MBRA) and is the organization’s state championship of road cycling.
More information is available at www.BikeBenzie.org.
Pit Spitters release 2022 promotional schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — Last week, the Pit Spitters released the 2022 promotional schedule and announced a weeklong event allowing fans a presale to purchase tickets for the upcoming season.
“The action on the field is only a small part of the fun at Turtle Creek Stadium," Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell said. “The Pit Spitters experience is much more than baseball. It’s food, fireworks, the antics of our loveable mascot Monty and much much more. It’s a social event as much as a baseball game.”
Promotions include the following:
Sundays are Family Days when the first 250 kids 12 and under eat free. In addition, fans will be able to play catch on the field before the game and kids can run the bases post-game.
Mondays are Deal Days with great concession specials. June 20 and July 11 will be Dime Hot Dog Nights. During our July 4 afternoon game, $1 Ebel’s brats will be on the menu.
Every Tuesday will be our Barks and Brews night when fans can bring their dogs to the game and draught craft beers will be half-price.
Wednesday nights are Salute to Service. Half-price box seat tickets will be available for all veterans, first responders, health care workers, teachers and snowplow drivers.
Thirsty Thursday will be returning with $2 20oz. beers, $2 Pepsi products and $2 hot dogs.
Highlighting the 2022 promotional calendar are 10 fireworks nights. They are scheduled every Friday throughout the season and then on a few select non-Fridays. They kick off with opening weekend June 3-4.
Every Saturday home game will be a theme night that includes Star Wars Night, Ted Lasso Night, Princess Night and many others. Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or older can get half-price tickets.
The season also includes the first-ever alternate identity night on Friday, Aug. 5. The Pit Spitters will be changing their name for the night.
Friday, July 22, will be Faith Night with pregame testimonials and music. Saturday, July 2, will be for the families as it’s Paw Patrol Night!
The 2022 season marks the return of School Days. Wednesday, June 8, and Monday, June 13, will have games that begin at 11 a.m.
A full 2022 promotional schedule can be seen at www.PitSpitters.com and more promotions will be added to the calendar as they get finalized.
Below is the presale schedule:
• Monday, April 18 - Star Wars Night on Saturday, July 23
• Tuesday, April 19 - Princess Night on Saturday, June 11
• Wednesday, April 20 – Ted Lasso Night on Saturday, Aug. 6
• Thursday, April 21 - Paw Patrol/Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, July 2
• Friday, April 22 – Pit Spitters Alternate Identity Night with Fireworks on Friday, Aug. 5
• Saturday, April 23 - Jurassic Night with Fireworks and Manager Josh Rebandt Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, June 4
• Sunday, April 24 - Opening Day with Fireworks and 2021 Replica Championship Ring Giveaway on Friday, June 3
The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek, and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket and group packages are on sale now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Monday, April 25.
For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.