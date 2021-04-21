Aldridge, Benzie earn spots on BCAM Top Shooters list
Petoskey’s Dylan Aldridge was the third-best three point shooter in the state of Michigan according to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.
Aldridge was recognized on the BCAM’s Top Shooters list this week as he made 26-of-46 shots from downtown for a 56.52 percent clip. Aldridge trailed only Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Luke Predum (61.26%) and Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Zachary Velthouse (57.14%).
Benzie Central’s boys team was the 10th-best in terms of overall free throw shooting percentage on BCAM’s list. Huskies head coach Josh Crocker had his team shoot 68.88% from the free throw line.
Bills, Briggs earn recognition
Traverse City Central seniors Austin Bills and Carson Briggs were each named to the National High School Strength Coaches Association’s All-American list Tuesday.
Bills, a Saginaw Valley State University-bound football player, and Briggs, a Western Michigan University football commit, were nominated by Strength and Conditioning coach Doug Gle.
Bills and Briggs were two of only 60 athletes nation-wide to earn All-American honors.
TC West’s LaFaive selected to NIT team
Traverse City West defender Grant LaFaive was selected to the Minnesota Hockey High Performance Boys National Invitational Tournament Michigan seniors team for 2021.
LaFaive had five goals and six assists in his senior season with the Titans.
Tables at Spitters games available
TRAVERSE CITY — Starting Wednesday tickets for private tables at individual Pit Spitters games go on sale at www.PitSpitters.com.
Tables cost $90 each and include wait service and comes with four tickets to the game. Fans can also purchase five and 10 game packages for the tables.
There are only 16 tables available for each game and outdoor suites for up to 12 people can also be purchased.
Manistee Saints release schedule
The Manistee Saints will open the 2021 season on Saturday, June 5 in Boyne City against the Northern Michigan Dogmen.
The Saints released their entire schedule on Tuesday, marking the home opener on June 6 and Reitz Park.
All 30 games on the schedule are against Great Lakes United Baseball League teams and will culminate in a regional tournament at the end of July.
League teams for 2021 are the defending champion Grand Rapids Brewers, the Manistee Saints, Michigan Sports Academy (Howell), Midland Coyotes, Midland Tribe, and the Northern Michigan Dogmen (Boyne City). For a complete schedule see page 3C.
Lake Leelanau Rowing Club medals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Lake Leelanau RC competed in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on Saturday with high school athletes from Glen Lake High School, St. Francis, TC Central, TC West and home-schooled racing together as composite entries against 400+ athletes from Indiana, Ohio and Illinois on a Henley-style, 1000 meter, two-lane course on the St. Joseph River.
LLRC took first in the boys quad event as Elliot Crosby (Home-Schooled), Leo Lombardi (GL), Parker Cabbage (TCW) and Blake O’Connor (GL) teamed up for the win.
Placing second in the Boys 4+ event were William Finnegan (TCC), Gabriel Salgat (TCSF), Blake O’Connor (GL), Parker Cabbage (TCW) and Coxswain Wren Wodek (TCW).
In the Boys Double Sculling event Crosby and Cabbage also placed second overall behind Indianapolis RC while Lombardi and O’Connor placed third.
Placing third overall in the Girls Junior Varsity 4+ event were Delaney Cram (TCW), Isabel Lacross (GL), Autumn Cram (TCW MS), Lila Miller (TCC) and Wodek.
Blind since birth, Miller is the 2019 and 2020 Inclusive Rowing National Champion of the United States.
In the Girls Double Sculling event Cram and Lacross also placed third overall.
“Lake Leelanau RC has never competed this successfully against national rowing powerhouses like Indianapolis RC and Culver,” says club founder Erik Zehender, who credits the team’s success to their 3x World Champion/Olympian Coach Viktor Grebennykov. The LLRC travels to Grand Rapids for a regatta next weekend.
UTSA to host free tennis event
The United States Tennis Association has partnered with each of its Midwest Districts to host free play tennis events in norther Michigan May 21-23.
The events will be located in Ludington, Alpena, Gaylord and Traverse City and are free to the public.
The TC event will be held on May 21 at TC Central High School. Interested parties can register at utsa.com.