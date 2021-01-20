Kuhn takes third in Russia
YAROSLAVL, Russia — Boyne City native Kaila Kuhn, representing the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, took third at this weekend’s FIS World Cup stop in Russia.
Kuhn made the super finals in freestyle skiing, jumping for a score of 87.25 and coming home with a bronze medal. It’s her first podium finish in her career on the World Cup.
She was the second American on the podium joining three others in top-10. Megan Nick won the event, her first World Cup win in three years. Winter Vinecki, who was born in Grand Rapids and grew up in Gaylord, took 18th.
TC sportsbook goes live online Friday
DETROIT — The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and William Hill to begin accepting sports bets online Friday at noon.
William Hill operates sportsbooks at Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands Casino.
Eight other sportsbook providers and tribes were authorized. Those are: DraftKings (Bay Mills); Barstool (Greektown); TwinSpires (Hannahville); Golden Nugget (Keweenaw Bay); BetRivers (Little River); BetMGM (MGM); FanDuel (Motor City); and Wynn (Sault Ste. Marie). FOX Bet (Odawa), Parx (Gun Lake) and PointsBet (Lac Vieux Desert) are the three licensed operators not yet approved, though the MGCB expects them to be in the coming weeks.
Henshaw wins for U-M
ANN ARBOR — Former Traverse City Central high jumper Cassidy Henshaw, competing for the University of Michigan, won the Simmons-Hardin Invitational Saturday with a mark of 6-foot-10.25.
Henshaw won the state title in high jump for Central in 2018.
Mallory, Sellers up for Lions Coach of Year
ALLEN PARK — Cody Mallory, coach of Cadillac, and Josh Sellers, coach of Traverse City St. Francis, are up for the Detroit Lions Coach of the Year award.
The voting panel consists of five high school football media members: Mick McCabe, Hugh Bernreuter, Bret Bakita, James Cook and Scott DeCamp, with one vote allocated to the public. In the case of a tie, the Detroit Lions’ Director of Football Education will be the deciding vote.
The winning coach receives a $3,000 donation to his school’s football program and will be recognized as the Detroit Lions nomination for the Don Shula High School Football Coach of the Year.
Johannesburg-Lewiston coach Joe Smokevitch was the Lions Coach of the Week earlier this year.
Visit www.detroitlions.com/football-education/coach-of-the-year to vote.