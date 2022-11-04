Kingsley soccer program holding shoe drive
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley High School soccer program is hosting a shoe drive that will run now until Dec. 31.
The fundraiser will have multiple collection points throughout Kingsley and is being run in partnership with the Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City to collect gently used and new shoes during its “Serve Noel” drive-thru donation initiative every Saturday in December.
The team will earn funds based on the total number and overall weight of the pairs of collected shoes.
The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, which will generate approximately $1,000 for the team.
Funds2Orgs pays by the pound for all of the shoes collected. The shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
Collection locations include Kingsley Area Schools, Northland, Kingsley Public Library, Forest Area Federal Credit Union, Kingsley United Methodist Church and Kingsley Dance Company.
Crystal Mountain’s Jim, Chris MacInnes honored by MGCALANSING – Jim and Chris MacInnes, owners of Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, were announced Thursday as 2022 award winners by the Michigan Golf Course Association.
They will be introduced and celebrated at the MGCA Awards Banquet on Nov. 29 during the 2022 Michigan Golf Business Conference and Vendor Fair at Soaring Eagle Resort in Mount Pleasant.
Jim and Chris MacInnes will be the recipients of the Matthews Lifetime Achievement Award.
It is awarded to an individual or organization that over the span of a lifetime has provided steadfast leadership, outstanding service and continuous commitment to the Michigan golf industry.
They took over leadership of the Crystal Mountain family business in 1985 and have each served the Michigan Travel Commission, and Chris is currently on the executive committee of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and chairs Traverse City Tourism (CVB).
They have guided over $100 million in master plan development at the resort with 36 holes of championship golf, 59 downhill ski trails, fitness center, Crystal Spa, Michigan Legacy Art Park, and more.
Crystal Mountain has become home to the Michigan PGA Women’s Open, hosting the championship on the Mountain Ridge course for 20 consecutive years, and Golf Digest magazine lists Crystal Mountain among the Best Golf Destinations for Women and Best Golf Schools.
Crystal Mountain has also been named one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and Best Family Reunion Spot in Michigan.
