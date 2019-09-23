Kehoe rakes in 11th Player of the Week honor
FREELAND — Saint Mary's junior Hunter Kehoe has been named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Women's Golfer of the Week for competitions taking place between September 16-22.
Kehoe, a Traverse City West alum, was the tournament medalist as the Belles won the Wisconsin-Whitewater Fall Classic over the weekend. She matched her career-low round of 70 on day one and finished the two-day event with an even-par score of 144 to be the top golfer in the field of 96 competitors.
It is the second MIAA Golfer of the Week honor of the year for Kehoe and the eleventh of her career.
Pickleball tournament in Glen Arbor Saturday
Glen Arbor is holding a Pickleball Tourney this Saturday the 28th at 10 a.m.
There will be 6.0- combined mens, womens and mixed and 7.0+ combined mens, womens and mixed divisions. There is a $10 entry fee that includes balls. Format will begin with pool play, best out of three sets with the first team to 11 winning.
Contact Tim Sutherland at 239-209-6804 to enter or for more info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.