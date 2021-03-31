Kehoe leads Belles to second place at MIAA Jamboree
GRANGER, Ind. — Hunter Kehoe, a Traverse City West graduate, began her senior golf season with the Saint Mary’s Belles with a career-low 70.
Kehoe led the Belles to second place at the MIAA Jamboree hosted by Saint Mary’s at Knollwood Country Club on Tuesday.
Hope College took first place with a 312 followed by the Belles with 316. Calvin placed third (325) while Trine took fourth (328).
Kehoe was the round medalist with a two-under par 70. Kehoe led the field in par-five scoring (-3) while sharing round-high honors with 12 pars on the day as she tied her career-low score for an 18-hole round.
She registered four birdies, was even on par three holes, and was one-over on par four holes in the round.
Gaylord Area Junior Golf returns for 2021 season
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Area Junior Golf Association (GAJUGA) is returning for the 2021 golf season and registration has opened. The kick-off event is scheduled for May 5 at 4:30 p.m. for registration and the first clinic at Michaywe Pines Pro Shop. Open to youth age 7 to 17, GAJUGA provides junior golfers in Gaylord and the surrounding areas a solid foundation in the game of golf.
Clinics include instruction on the swing, rules, professional instruction and etiquette. The program includes a tee gift, 9 instructional clinics, 5 on course golf events including greens fees and “Family Fun Night.”
GAJUGA membership is just $75 per person and registration forms and event calendars are available online at www.gaylordjuniorgolf.com. They can also be picked up at the Michaywe Pines Pro Shop at 1535 Opal Lake Road or the Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau at 319 West Main Street.