Morrow hired as TC West boys track coach
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Senior High School announced this week that Jason Morrow has been hired as the next head coach for the high school’s boys track and field program. Morrow has worked with Titan sprint, long jump, and high jump athletes as an assistant coach since 2010. Morrow takes over the role from Tom Brown, who has led the program since 2010
Under Morrow’s leadership, West accumulated the most sub 12-second athletes in the 100-meter event across all schools in Michigan over the past decade. Morrow seeks to build upon this record and the many successes under Brown’s leadership, including 36 Big North Conference champions, 20 Regional champions and an MHSAA Division I 100-meter state champion.
In addition to his dedication to Titan track, Morrow coached for the West football and basketball programs and has taught for TCAPS since 2008.
Highland’s Stevens named GAM Junior Girls Player of Year
FARMINGTON HILLS — Sophie Stevens of Highland is already looking forward to next summer’s golf schedule, her last as a junior golfer before heading off to the University of Florida.
Stevens, who turns 17 later this month, accomplished a lot in the 2022 golf season and topped the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) junior girls’ points list.
She has been named the GAM Junior Girls’ Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. The GAM will announce the 15-and-under Players of the Year, the final age and gender category, in the next two weeks.
Stevens qualified for the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, won the GAM Women’s Championship, won the Michigan Junior Girls’ State Amateur Stroke Play title and won an AJGA tournament in Florida this fall. She totaled 1,825 points.
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc and Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, who has signed with the University of Wisconsin and was named Michigan’s Miss Golf this fall, was second with 1,250 points. Grace Wang of Rochester Hills and Youth on Course Michigan, who won the Michigan Junior Girls’ State Amateur Champion and has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s golf program, was third with 1,083 points.
Elise Fennell of Caledonia and StoneWater Country Club, who recently committed to Illinois State University, was fourth with 875 points and Bridget Boczar of Canton and Youth on Course Michigan who played for Oakland University as a freshman this fall, was fifth with 730.
MHSAA winter sports start with extended hoops schedules
EAST LANSING — The addition of two games to basketball regular-season schedules and a new series of wrestling weight classes are likely the most noticeable winter 2022-23 changes.
A variety of changes are in effect for winter sports this season, including several that will be noteworthy and noticeable to teams and spectators alike.
Basketball remains the most-participated winter sport for MHSAA member schools with 33,000 athletes taking part last season; and for the first time, basketball teams may play up to 22 regular-season games. This increase from the previous 20-game schedule allows more games for teams at every high school level.
Another significant change has been made in wrestling, as the majority of boys wrestling weight classes have been adjusted for this season in anticipation of a national change coming in 2023-24. The updated boys weight classes are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pounds. Only 215 and 285 remain from the previous lineup. There is also one change to girls weight classes, with the 255 class replaced by 235 to also align with national high school standards.
In hockey, in addition to a new classification process that spread cooperative and single-school programs evenly throughout the three playoff divisions, the Michigan Power Ratings (MPR) will be used to seed the entire regional round, not just the top two teams. Prior to the start of the semifinals, a seeding committee will reseed the remaining four teams in each division with the top seed in each then facing the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed facing No. 3.
Bowling also will see an MHSAA Tournament change, as the team regional format will mirror the long-standing team final with teams playing eight Baker games and two regular games at both levels.
The 2022-23 Winter campaign culminates with postseason tournaments, as the championship schedule begins with the Upper Peninsula Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving Finals on Feb. 18 and wraps up with the Boys Basketball Finals on March 25.
