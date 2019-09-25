Hebert wins Michigan PGA Match Play Championship
LANSING — Scott Hebert, the Traverse City Golf and Country Club pro, won the 2019 Michigan PGA Match Play Championship held at the Country Club of Lansing on Wednesday.
Hebert won the event for the second time after making seven birdies over a 14 hole stretch to fend off fellow Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member Brian Cairns in the final match.
Hebert is the all-time leader in the Michigan PGA section for major championship wins with Wednesday marking his 18th victory. With the win he wrapped up his eighth Michigan PGA Player of the Year Award, beating out Boyne Golf Academy's Jeff Roth.
“This is what gets me to practice the little bit that I do – to try and win stuff,” Hebert said after accepting the $3,200 first-place check. “It’s nice to win this for the second time. It’s the culmination of a good season that started in May and here we are in September and I’m Player of the Year again. It’s been a good season.”
