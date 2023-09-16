Grayling's Demlow to represent USA at United World Games
GRAYLING — Tristan Demlow, an basketball player from Grayling High School, has been selected by PhD Hoops to represent the United States of America in an international basketball competition on the United World Games Tour in Austria in June 2024.
Out of a pool of applicants, Demlow was chosen for this tour based on his playing ability, character and desire to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
PhD Hoops Travel Tours believes in the development of young players both on and off the court, combining the thrill of international basketball competition with a cultural education that lasts a lifetime. The PhD Hoops staff has a long history of leading players and family members across different continents to enjoy this unique experience abroad and takes great pride in selecting players who are the right fit to represent the USA in the highest regard.
Coyle guides Ivory TCS to victory in Cabana qualifier
TRAVERSE CITY — Daniel Coyle has developed a champion in Ivory TCS over the past few years, and his efforts paid off as Ariel Grange’s 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare (Falaise de Muze x Ukato) won Friday’s $142,500 Cabana Coast CSI5* Qualifier. The placing added another major victory to their record and helped Coyle prepare for a big showing on Sunday in the CSI5* American Gold Cup at the Traverse City Horse Shows at Flint Fields.
Friday’s class was anything but unlucky for Coyle, who has strung together a series of wins so far on the Major League Show Jumping tour in 2023. Sixteen pairs jumped Alan Wade’s (IRL) course clear, and Coyle was the fastest of six double-clear efforts. Daniel Bluman (ISR) and Gemma W, owned by Over the Top Stables LLC, claimed second place, while Jessica Mendoza (GBR) and I-Cap CL Z tied for third with Shane Sweetnam and Out Of The Blue SCF, owned by Spy Coast Farm, LLC.
Ivory TCS has recently competed exclusively at the CSI5* level, proving to be right in her comfort zone. She and Coyle helped the Roadrunners take the win in the most recent Major League Show Jumping Team Competition, along with countless individual victories.
Coyle has yet to contend in the historic CSI5* American Gold Cup, set for 2 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring. The luck could fall in his favor, however, as the only two non-North American riders to win it in the past were actually both Irish.
Bringing forth a different mount, Quintin, for Sunday’s class, Coyle shows the depth of his current string, with rides for every division at the highest level. The Irishman jumped at Spruce Meadows only a few days prior to his win Friday and he is still presenting a full lineup of CSI5* horses for the busy week in northern Michigan.
