Grace Bradford Named GLIAC Freshman of the Year
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State’s and Glen Lake graduate Grace Bradford has been named the 2023 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
Bradford becomes only the fourth Lake Superior State Laker to receive GLIAC Freshman of the Year honors in program history and the first in 17 years. She competed in all 26 games for the Lakers while starting 25, averaging 12.4 points on 40.9 percent shooting from the floor while also grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the GLIAC in rebounding, including a league-best 8.0 defensive rebounds per contest which is a top-10 mark nationally.
Bradford eclipsed 20 points on four occasions, including a season-high 26-point performance Feb. 2 against Purdue Northwest and a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double Dec. 17 against Algoma. She reached double-figure scoring in 16 games while recording eight double-doubles, and also finished the season totaling 28 steals, 23 assists and eight blocks.
10 TC St. Francis athletes sign with colleges
TRAVERSE CITY — Nine Traverse City St. Francis high school athletes participated in a signing ceremony to commit to collegiate-level athletics.
The nine Gladiators at the ceremony were Maggie Napont (basketball at Michigan Tech), Sophia Rhein (cross country and track at Michigan Tech), John Hagelstein (football at Michigan Tech), Joey Donahue (football at Michigan Tech), Ethan Morgan (football at Marian University), Ty Martinchek (football at Bellarmine University), Brooke Meeker (softball at Spring Arbor University), Garrett Hathaway (football at Indiana Wesleyan University) and Tommy Skendzel (cross country and track at University of Dallas). Sarah Elshaw (cheerleading at Aquinas College) was unable to attend the ceremony.
Big North reveals All-Conference ski picks
TRAVERSE CITY — The All-Conference teams and honorable mentions for Big North Conference skiing were released this week.
The girls All-Conference team included Traverse City West’s Olivia Bageris, Ellie Gruber, Avery Plummer, Charlie Schulz and Lila Warren; Traverse City Central’s Quinn Gerber, Pearl Hale and Kellan Kudary; Cadillac’s Avery Meyer and Onalee Wallis, and Petoskey’s Marley Spence and Cassidy Whitener.
Honorable mentions included Erinn Hale (TCC), Sydney Hoffman (PET), Kaija Lazda (Gaylord), Dillyn Mohr (TCW) and Georgette Sake (CAD).
Those selected to the boys All-Conference team were TC Central’s Rocco Elkins, Luke Farella, Asher Paul and Jace Rowell; TC West’s Caleb Lewandowski, Ben Schramski, Isaac Shapiro and Luke Wiersema; Gaylord’s Keaton Abraham and Jack Robel; and Petoskey’s Wyatt Mattson and Nolan Walkerdine.
Honorable mentions were Grady Ellis (TCW), Gavin Galbraith (PET), Brady Koenig (CAD), Didier Ramoie (TCC) and Kevin Zaremba (GLD).
GTBY Breakers compete at Michigan YMCA state championships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers swim team competed at the Michigan YMCA 9-and-over state championships.
In the boys 15-17 division, Blake Rowe took first and set YMCA state records in four events — the 400 Individual Medley, 100 butterfly, 200 backstroke and the 100 backstroke.
Ben Freundl took fourth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 100 butterfly. Nicholas Anderson was seventh in the 100 breaststroke, and Reese Cummins was eighth in the 500 freestyle.
The Breakers set a new team record in the 200 medley relay, taking fourth place in 1:46 thanks to Rowe, Freundl, Reed Hudson and Hayden Scott. The Breakers’ other 200 medley relay team of Reese Cummins, Nicholas Anderson, Peyton Fontenot and Nicholas Rutkoski placed eighth.
In the girls 15-17 division, the 200 medley relay team of Elyse Brayton, Kira Adams, Avery Bills and Katie Gorno took third place and set a new team record at 1:52.34.
Brayton took fifth in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 backstroke. Bills placed third in the 200 backstroke, sixth in the 100 fly, and eighth in the 100 freestyle. Ella Cabbage was fourth in the 200 backstroke, and Adams was sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
In the boys 11-12 division, Alex Rapson took first and set a new team record in the 200 backstroke. He also took second in the 50 and 100 backstrokes, fifth in the 100 and 200 freestyles, and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
In the girls 9-10 division, Maisy Brayton was third 50 back, fourth in the 50 butterfly and 100 backstroke, fifth in the 200 freestyle, and sixth in the 100 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Mera Lamphere, Hattie Schaub, Maisy Brayton and Callie Rapson took eighth as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Callie Rapson, Leiann Arnold, Sophia Schaub and Maisy Brayton.
In the 13-14 girls division, Lauren Johnson was eighth in the 200 individual medley. In the 13-14 boys, the 200 medley relay team of Owen Brammer, Nathan Veeser, Arren Hudson and Solomon Boothby placed seventh.
TC Central grad Miller records three hits, SB for Albion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C — Traverse City Central alum Chloe Miller collected three hits and stole a base for Albion College in softball action during a doubleheader loss to Shawnee State.
Miller had two of Albion’s three hits in the first game, a 2-0 loss. She then picked up another hit and swiped a bag in a 9-1 defeat in the second contest. Albion’s lone run came in the top of the third when Miller drove in Jacqueline Jozefczyk. Miller had one of Albion’s two hits in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.