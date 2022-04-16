GLSC hosting MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) is hosting Michigan State University Women's Basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant on Thursday, April 28. A native of Traverse City, Merchant was a three-sport standout at Traverse City Central High School, lettering in basketball, volleyball and softball.
The GLSC’s “Behind the Sports Mic Night” event will be held on April 28 from 5-8pm at the Park Place Hotel, located at 300 East State Street in Traverse City. Merchant, who has coached MSU for 16 years, will participate in an exclusive Q & A session.
Merchant earned honorable mention All-America honors by USA Today and was a two-time Class A all-state selection in basketball. She also earned all-state honors in volleyball. During the summer of 2010, she was inducted into the Traverse City Central H.S. Hall of Fame. Please see the announcement.
Pit Spitters name fan food finalists
TRAVERSE CITY — Voting for the fourth annual Traverse City fan food contest is underway. The top vote-getter will be selected as the next menu item at Turtle Creek Stadium for the upcoming season.
Voting on the seven food items began Thursday at PitSpitters.com. Voting closes April 22.
Finalists include the following.
The Cereal Eater (submitted by Mike Ehlinger): An all-beef dog on a pretzel bun with bacon and covered with mac ‘n cheese and Froot Loops.
Barnyard Delight (submitted by Marc Viquez): A hoagie roll with two cheeseburger patties, boneless wings, French fries topped with barbecue sauce, an, bacon.
Spitter Butter Burger (submitted by Amy Gibbs): A 1/3-pound burger with Swiss cheese and barbecue sauce with onion crisps and topped with peanut butter.
Cherry Turtle Creek Sundae (submitted by Laura Roede): Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and chocolate syrup topped with chopped pecans and cherries.
Dessert Poutine (submitted by Bill Froelich): Poutine used with churros as the base and topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Chee-lote Cobb (submitted by Madeline Brasheff): Grilled corn-on-the-cob with mayo and rolled in cheese with a layer of Flaming Hot Cheetos and lime juice.
Fry Bread Tacos (submitted by Chelce Diaz): Ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream with the tortilla swapped for fry bread.
The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on May 30 in Battle Creek. The home opener is set for June 3. Season ticket and group packages are on sale now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Monday, April 25.
