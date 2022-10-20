MIDLAND — After winning a regional title during the first weekend of October, the Glen Lake equestrian team qualified to compete in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state championship meet for the first time in school history.
The state finals were held at the Midland County Fairgrounds Oct. 13-16, and three Lakers — senior Emma DePuy, senior Amelia Kish and freshman Ava Garvin — competed during the four-day event that included 200 competitors and 260 horses.
The competition was double-judged for subjective scores and races were run twice with placings between 1-10 given and with points attached to each. Point totals were then tallied across classes for a grand total. Glen Lake, which is coached by Mandy DePuy, competed in Division C.
After the first day of competition, the Lakers were tied for second place with Midland (50 points) and behind Port Huron (57 points). They fell behind on the second day and could not make it back to the top, although each athlete had shining classes across the competition.
Kish and partner, Guy Noir, led the team in scoring with 58.5 points across 11 classes. She earned top honors in Equitation Over Fences (jumping), taking first place and second place under different judges. She was the highest-ranked jumper in her division at the finals meet. Kish also took third place in Hunt Seat Equitation, fourth and fifth in the two-person relay with Garvin, and fourth and sixth in the flag race.
Other placings for Kish include eighth and honorable mention in Saddle Seat Equitation, eighth in the Keyhole Race, ninth under both judges in Trail, ninth and 10th in Cloverleaf Race (barrels). Kish was also nominated by another school's competitor for the state championship sportsmanship award.
DePuy and her horse, Oakley, led the team in Showmanship, taking fifth and sixth in Saddle Seat Showmanship, sixth and seventh in Hunt Seat Showmanship, then eighth and ninth in Western Showmanship. DePuy and Oakley have been working together for only 7 months while many athletes have been competing with their horses for many years.
Garvin and her horse, Treasure, competed in nine classes. She took third and fourth in the flag race, fourth and sixth in the two-person relay with Kish, fourth and seventh in the Keyhole Race, 10th and eighth in the Cloverleaf Race (barrels), honorable mention under both judges in Trail, and honorable mention in Hunt Seat Bareback.
Before their inaugural appearance at the state finals, the Lakers took first place at the Region D Equestrian Team Meet at the Western Michigan Fairgrounds in Ludington on Oct. 1-2. They were among 80 athletes that competed in Class C.
It marked the third of three seasons that DePuy took a team to a regionals competition since restarting the team in 2019.
