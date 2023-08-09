Frankfort’s Leinaar to serve as liaison
EAST LANSING — Frankfort Athletic Director Karen Leinaar will help lead a first-of-its-kind mentorship program from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The “AD Connection Program” is greeting more than 100 first-time high school athletic directors who are officially beginning their tenures at Michigan High School Athletic Association member schools with the start of the 2023-24 school year. Leinaar will serve as one of eight mentors as well as the AD Connection Program’s liaison to the MIAAA, where she serves as executive director.
The eight mentors will provide assistance as those new administrators transition to this essential role in school sports. A total of 102 first-year high school athletic directors are beginning at MHSAA schools, meaning a new athletic administrator will be taking over at nearly 14 percent of the 750 high schools across the state. Athletic director turnover at MHSAA high schools has reached 10 percent or more annually over the last few years, and it’s hoped that this additional mentorship will support athletic directors adjusting to the high pace and responsibilities of the position for the first time.
The AD Connection Program will build on training received at the required in-service program all new athletic directors must attend each fall. There is also a strong connection to programming from the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), the professional development organization for the state’s athletic administrators.
Mentors will conduct frequent meetings with their cohorts. They also will meet monthly (or more) with each first-time athletic director individually via zoom, and at least once during the academic year face-to-face at the mentee’s school.
Kenny Olson concert, golf outing at Elmbrook Aug. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — Guitarist Kenny Olson will host a charity golf outing and play a concert at Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City on Aug. 19.
The event has special meaning to Olson because it honors his late cousin Hallie Wastell, who died of ovarian cancer in 2016.
A portion of the proceeds supports northern Michigan women facing the same affliction.
Olson has performed with Aerosmith, Metallica, Run DMC, Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and a host of others. He was also Kid Rock’s lead guitarist for 11 years.
Those interested can golf and attend the concert for a donation of $25.
