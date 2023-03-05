Frankfort Ironman wins honors
FRANKFORT — The results of the Ironman 2022 Athletes’ Choice Awards were released last week with the Frankfort event earning several top-five recognitions.
The Frankfort race was selected Best Race Venue, 2nd Best Overall Race, 2nd Best Bike Course and 4th Best Finish Line. Results for the North American regional 2022 Athlete Choice Awards were gathered from post-event surveys sent to all athletes who competed in an IRONMAN 70.3 North America Series triathlon.
The swim start and finish are located right next to the transition area on Betsie Bay which will give you a protected swim, offering smooth conditions. The bike course will travel along legendary and historic highway M-22 and surrounding roads in beautiful Benzie County.
The 13.1-mile run is made up of two out-and-back loops that will take place on paved trails and roads around Betsie Bay.
The 2023 edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan takes place on Sept. 17.
