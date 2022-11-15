4 area coaches earn MHSFCA regional honors
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis varsity football head coach Josh Sellers is among four area coaches and more than 75 coaches statewide to be named as one of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's 2022 Regional Coaches of the Year.
Sellers is joined by Gaylord's DJ Szymoniak, Boyne City's Dave Suttle and Frankfort's Ed Schindler.
Sellers was a Division 7 selection and has guided the Gladiators to a 12-0 record and a spot in the state semifinals Saturday when they will battle New Lothrop with a trip to Ford Field and a place in the championship game on the line.
Szymoniak earned Division 3 honors and helped lead the Blue Devils to a 6-4 record and a playoff appearance in 2022 after going 2-7 in 2021. Suttle was named to the list of Division 6 coaches after the Ramblers finished ranked in the top 10 and completed an undefeated regular season. Schindler took honors in Division 8 as the Panthers went 8-1 in the regular season and made the playoffs.
The selections were made by member coaches from Michigan in voting held at the conclusion of the regular season. Choices were made in all regions of the eight 11-player division, two regions of the two 8-player divisions and a third 8-player division that includes coaches from schools who are ineligible for the post-season due to their current enrollment.
The regional coaches of the year announcement is the first of the postseason awards released by the MHSFCA. In the coming days, All-Region, All-State and Academic All-State teams will be announced.
TC Central sailing finishes 2nd at Shepherd Championship
CHICAGO — The Traverse City Central sailing team took second place over the weekend at the Shepherd Championship fall regatta in Chicago, Illinois.
The Trojans finished with 118 points to champion Cranbrook Kingswood's 101. Team A scored 70 points, and Team B scored 48 for TC Central.
Nineteen teams competed in the event, which was hosted by the Columbia Yacht Club. The championship regatta included some of the top sailing teams from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Trojans are coached by Dave Gerber and qualified for the district championship competition by qualifying at the MISSA Open Last Chance Qualifier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.