MHSFCA announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association will induct 14 new members to its Hall of Fame on June 23 as part of its All-Star Weekend festivities.
Those coaches being inducted include former Cadillac and Mesick head coach Pat Hinkle along with Kevin Bartz, Edwardsburg; Mark Carlton, Sand Creek; Thomas Arthur Ellinger, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg; Craig (Bubbs) Hnatuk, John Glenn and Canton; Joe Hoskins, Detroit Southwestern and Detroit Henry Ford; David J. Mariage, St. Johns; Larry R. Orr, Monroe Catholic Central; Joe Quesnelle, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Mark Russell, Lowell; Jim Schaak, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Troy Schelke, Harbor Beach; Mike Smith, Lapeer; and Mark Tamminga, Grand Rapids South Christian.
Hall of Fame plaques for each inductee will be displayed at the University of Michigan’s football stadium in the future.
The MHSFCA Hall of Fame members include coaches who have 100 or more wins as a varsity head coach in Michigan or who have coached in the state of Michigan at the junior high, middle school or high school level for 20 or more years.
MHSBCA announces All-District team from Frankfort, Marion tourneys
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced the All-District team for the Frankfort and Marion district tournaments.
Those earning All-District honors included Mesick's Connor Sisson, Ben Parrish, Caleb Linna, and Cody Linna; Frankfort's Fletcher Anderson, Rylan Lewis and Logan Lewis; Glen Lake's Peter Gelsinger, Aiden Gokey, Benji Allen, Noah Lamb, Sean Galla, Michael Galla, James St. Peter and Cooper Bufalini; Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Jack Glynn; Forest Area's Cameron Patton; and Suttons Bay's Lucas Gordon.
The Coach of the Year awards went to Glen Lake's Kris Herman, whose Lakers won a district championship and have compiled a 29-7 record, and Marion's Chad Grundy.
Those receiving All-Academic accolades were Lamb, Caleb Linna, Parrish, Bufalini, Gordon, and Glynn along with Frankfort's Rocco Anhalt; Mesick's Carter Simmer and Clark Fleis; Glen Lake's Neil Ihme, Tyler Brown and Luke Hazelton; Suttons Bay's Tyler Porter; and Forest Area's Landon Magee.
