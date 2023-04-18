Pit Spitters reveal fan food contest finalists
TRAVERSE CITY — Voting for the fifth annual Traverse City Pit Spitters fan food contest is now underway with the announcement of the seven featured menu finalists after receiving more than 200 submissions.
The Pit Spitters solicited ideas from all over the Traverse City area and beyond, and they are asking fans to vote to select the next menu star. They also introduced a new twist to the food submission process this year, encouraging all recipes to feature one of seven signature ballpark staples — Ebels Bratwurst, hot dog, cheese sauce, popcorn, elephant ear, French fries, cotton candy, or a soft pretzel.
The finalists include:
- ‘Elephant in the Hole’ (submitted by Stephan Browning): This dessert features an elephant ear in the shape of a hot dog bun, a hot dog, cherry bacon jam and powdered sugar.
- ‘Brat-a-roni Bowl’ (submitted by Aimee Birggy): A macaroni and cheese bowl with chopped Ebels Bratwursts. Dive into a cheesy, hearty dinnertime treat and top with jalapeños if you like it spicy.
- ‘Cotton Candy Sundae’ (submitted by Brandi Trussell): This sweet treat features Pit Spitters rainbow ice cream, white chocolate fudge, a cotton candy topper, and a Pit Spitters Cherry on top.
- ‘BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine’ (submitted by Jan Nickerson): This submission features a heaping pile of hot, crispy French fries, topped with deep-fried cheese curds, tender, juicy pulled pork and smothered in BBQ sauce.
- ‘Cherry Mary’ (submitted by Jesse Mitchell): A take on a traditional ‘Bloody Mary’ but infused with a hint of cherry flavor for that perfect hit of sweet and salty. The concoction wouldn’t be complete without a soft pretzel, and meat and cheese garnishes.
- ‘Caramel Apple Elephant Ear’ (submitted by Billi Darter): This dessert takes a cinnamon sugar elephant ear and loads it with two scoops of ice cream, apple pie filling and is drizzled with warm caramel sauce.
- ‘French Fry Parfait’ (submitted by Amy Goldberg): This treat comes with hot, golden French fries layered with chili and cheese sauce and topped with diced onion.
Visit PitSpitters.com to cast a vote for any of the seven finalists. Voting will conclude May 2 at 11:59 p.m.
The Pit Spitters will debut the item on the 2023 menu along with more new offerings. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the winner on May 3.
GT County Sheriffs hosting Lions Superstars game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Deputy Sheriff’s Association announced its 16th annual Lions Superstars versus Grand Traverse County All-Stars basketball game at Traverse City West High School.
The game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, featuring Detroit Lions greats such as Herman Moore, Corey Schlesinger and Rob Rubick. Tickets to the game are only $25 for general admission and $40 for a pair. A special family ticket for mom, dad and all the kids is $50.
To order tickets online, please visit our website gtcdsa.publicsafetypsa.com. For any additional information or to get tickets by phone please call the ticket hotline at (231) 922-0782.
