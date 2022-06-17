Father’s Day races at Northern Michigan Dragway
KALEVA — After last weekend’s successful night at the races, Northern Michigan Dragway will host a bevy of events on Father’s Day Weekend.
Last Friday’s Statewide Towing/WTCM Street Nights event had more than 130 race entries. Saturday’s Authentic 231 Racing Series event No. 5 had 224 entries, but it was postponed due to rain. Sunny skies allowed the event to be completed on Sunday afternoon.
Winners included Leeanna Sorensen (Chicks on Slicks), Dominic Dyer (Performance Paint High School), Eddie Manning (Street Trophy), James Persinger (Money), Jeremy Krueger (Dublin General Store Rider), Travis Mardlin (Bracket I), Doug Perrin (Bracket II), Mark Smith (Pro Trophy), Dan Marcinkowski (Street Trophy), Carley Guerne (Advanced Junior) and Knox Schmidt-Stoykovich (Mini Junior).
This weekend features a Father’s Day Test ‘N Tune event on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. NMD racers are eager to get some test passes for the 12th Annual Bowtie Challenge the following weekend June 23-25.
The full race schedule and points standings can be found online at NorthernMichiganDragway.com.
Trojans to host Michigan Grappler wrestling camp
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojan wrestling team will put on a Michigan Grappler wrestling camp June 24-25.
The Friday, June 24, camp will run from 5-7 p.m. The Saturday, June 25, camp will have sessions from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.
Camp clinician will be JJ Johnson, a former Division 1 state champion, college wrestler and head coach of Michigan Grappler Wrestling Team. The camp is for all ages kindergarten through 12th grade among regional wrestlers.
Fee is $50 per wrestler when registering before the event and $60 at the door. Registration can be found on the TC Central Wrestling Facebook page.
For questions, contact Don Funk at 517-320-2591 or funkdo@tcaps.net.
Tigers hosting Negro Leagues Weekend
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are hosting the 20th annual Negro Leagues Weekend from June 17-19 when the Texas Rangers visit Comerica Park. This annual tradition marks the longest-running weekend celebration of its kind in Major League Baseball. Tickets for all three games during Negro Leagues Weekend are currently available at tigers.com/tickets.
Negro Leagues Weekend will be highlighted by the 26th annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Saturday, June 19. The Tigers will hold a pregame ceremony to raise the “Detroit Stars” flag in center field in honor of the Detroit Stars, who became charter members of the Negro National League in 1920. Several former Negro Leagues players will also be honored during the ceremony.
The legendary Cecil Fielder will be returning to Detroit, and interact with Tigers fans on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, when he will also be presented the Willie Horton African American Legacy Award. In the 1990 season for Detroit, Fielder became the first player to reach the 50-home run mark since 1977, and the first American League player to accomplish the feat since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris hit 54 and 61 home runs, respectively, in 1961.
