Ex-Manistee Saint elevated to Tigers AAA roster
DETROIT — Chris Proctor, who played catcher for the Manistee Saints last summer, was called up to the roster of the Detroit Tigers Triple A affiliate Toledo Mudhens. The Tigers announced the move Wednesday.
Proctor has been in the Tigers farm system since 2018 and has had more than 300 at bats for the West Michigan Whitecaps. The 2020 minor league season was in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic, so instead he played with the Manistee Saints through a coaching friendship and finished the season as the team's MVP.
Proctor, the 24-year-old from Gastonia, N.C. who played baseball at Duke, appeared in the Whitecaps home opener Thursday and went 1-for-4 with a double. He'll be the youngest of four catchers on the Mudhens roster.
Nitro Circus coming to TC
TRAVERSE CITY — Travis Pastrana's Nitro Circus is coming to northern Michigan.
Tour officials announced Wednesday afternoon the popular BMX, FMX, skate and scooter show will be making a stop at Turtle Creek Stadium on Oct. 2.
"We are extremely excited to host Nitro Circus at Turtle Creek Stadium this fall. This is the kind of large scale, nationally known brand of entertainment we have envisioned bringing to Traverse City since taking over the stadium” Traverse City Pit Spitters and Turtle Creek Stadium CEO Joe Chamberlin said in a press statement.
The show will feature Australia's Ryan Williams, a four-time Nitro World Games champion. Also planned to be featured are U.S. BMC rider Kurtis Downs and mountain bike pro Dusty Wygle.
Pastrana, the professional stuntman and driver that started the Nitro Circus, said in the release Williams is "hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today."
Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date. Details will be announced on social media channels for both the Pit Spitters and Nitro Circus.
NMTA Summer Splash announced
GAYLORD — The Northern Michigan Tennis Association announced the dates for its Summer Splash.
This year's event will take place June 26-27 at Glen Lake High School. Saturday will be the men's and women's doubles tournament; Sunday will be the mixed doubles tournament. It will be the first USTA event at Glen Lake's eight new courts.
Registration information can be found on the USTA's website.
TrackMan range to open at Boyne Highlands
HARBOR SPRINGS — Boyne Golf announced last week that a new TrackMan Range has been added to the Ross Golf Center at Boyne Highlands resort last week.
The scheduled opening date is set for May 29 as they debut this technology to northern Michigan.
TrackMan Ranges can be used in unison with a phone app to help track shots and practice various techniques in a controlled environment. Golfers can purchase a season pass for $600, an unlimited day pass for $100 or a 60-ball bucket for $25.
X-Golf TC announces The School of Golf Youth Program
TRAVERSE CITY — The X-Golf Traverse City School of Golf was announced by X-Golf Traverse City Friday.
The School of Golf will be a summer program for beginners and experienced youth players that will last one week each.
Classes will be two hours per day from Tuesday to Friday and will include classroom instruction, simulator instruction, lunch and a t-shirt.
Pit Spitters in need of host families for players
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters are in need of host families to help house its team this season.
Host families will receive one free season ticket for each household member, free parking, a 25 percent discount on merchandise at the Pit Shop and free access to Northwoods League TV to watch road games.
Host families house and help feed the players for the duration of the season and will be honored on Host Family Appreciation Night at end the of the season.
To apply visit northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/host-family-program-2.