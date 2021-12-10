Eastbay XC Nationals watch party planned
BENZONIA — Benzie Central High School will host a watch party for the Eastbay Cross Country Nationals on Saturday.
Three local runners qualified for the prestigious event, including Benzie’s Hunter Jones. Traverse City Central’s Julia Flynn and Luke Venhuizen are also competing. The girls race begins at 12:15 p.m., with boys at 1 p.m.
Pre-race coverage starts at 11 p.m.
The watch party in the Benzie Central auditorium is open to the public.
Central-West hockey game raises charity funds
TRAVERSE CITY — The rivalry hockey game between Traverse City Central and Traverse City West provides an opportunity for giving back to the community.
The booster clubs for both teams are taking donations to go to Students In Transition Empowerment Program, an organization for kids from birth to 20 years old experiencing homelessness, housing instability or living in inadequate situations. Donations stay in the community to help area youth.
New items to consider donating: school supplies, hygiene products, healthy snacks, clothing, bedding such as sleeping bags and mats. Central’s hockey team raises money for blankets and West’s for pillows and pillowcases.
For those who can’t make it to the game, STEP accepts drop-off donations on school days from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Traverse City High at 3962 N. Three Mile Rd. Items can be placed in the bin outside or left at the front office. Checks payable to STEP-TCAPS, gas cards and gift cards accepted.
Maybank repeats as Boys Player of the Year
FARMINGTON HILLS — PJ Maybank III of Cheboygan feels he played consistent golf through the summer, but that his best stretch of play came in the U.S. Junior Amateur and the Michigan Junior State Amateur in back-to-back weeks in late July.
Maybank, 16 and an online junior student through Cheboygan Schools, has been named the Golf Association of Michigan Junior Boys’ Player of the Year. It’s the second consecutive year Maybank earned the honor.
GAM Players of the Year are determined by the Player of the Year points system.
Maybank, a member through Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus and Youth on Course Michigan, won two AJGA tournaments over the summer – the AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs and the Randy Wise Junior Open at Spring Meadows Country Club in Linden. With his second consecutive Michigan Junior State Amateur title he finished with 1,770 Player of the Year points.
Maybank, who verbally committed to Oklahoma University and can sign a letter of intent next November, spends the winter in Orlando, Fla., to work on his game with his long-time teacher Brian O’Neill, the director of instruction and owner of Orlando Golf Academy and a former golf professional at Boyne Highlands.