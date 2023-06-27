Red Wings release '23-24 schedule
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings released their schedule for the 2023-24 season and the team’s 98th overall in the National Hockey League.
The Red Wings open the season on the road on Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils before hosting the team’s Home Opener on Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
This season’s 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games). Following the season opener, the Red Wings will play five of their next seven games at Little Caesars Arena – a stretch that includes nine of 15 games at home to start the season.
After a home tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 11, the Red Wings travel to Sweden to participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series, featuring a pair of games against the Ottawa Senators (Nov. 16) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 17) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Red Wings return to action in North America to host the team’s annual Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, Nov. 22) game at Little Caesars Arena against the New Jersey Devils.
December is the busiest month of the season for the Red Wings, as the club will play a total of 15 games (seven home, eight road). Detroit will also navigate a pair of back-to-backs during the month, two of 10 such occurrences on the season. The Red Wings will close the calendar year by hosting their annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena against the Boston Bruins at 5 p.m.
January kicks off with a three-game road trip to California before the Red Wings return home to play seven of 10 games at Little Caesars Arena to wrap up the month, including a five-game homestand from Jan. 21-31 featuring the lone visit of the year from the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights (Saturday, Jan. 27).
Detroit opens February with a nine-day break to accommodate the NHL All-Star Game. The club returns to action at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks before departing for a four-game road trip through Western Canada that concludes with a President’s Day matinee in Seattle against the Kraken (Monday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.). Detroit will then play four of its next five games at Little Caesars Arena to finish the month.
March features the most road games of the season, with the Red Wings playing nine of 14 contests away from Little Caesars Arena. The home slate for the month includes two Saturday contests (March 2 vs. Florida; March 16 vs. Buffalo) the latter coming on the front side of a back-to-back, which has Detroit traveling to Pittsburgh for a St. Patrick’s Day matchup on Sunday, March 17.
The Red Wings conclude their longest road trip of the season on April 1 at Tampa Bay after a five-game trip dating back to March 23 at Nashville. Detroit will then play three straight games at home before wrapping up the regular season with three games in four nights against Original Six foes, including a home-and-home against the Montreal Canadiens to finish the 2023-24 campaign (April 15 at Little Caesars Arena and April 16 at Bell Centre).
Former Beach Bum named CMU baseball coach
MOUNT PLEASANT — Former Central Michigan University baseball player and graduate Jake Sabol has been named the new baseball coach at Central Michigan University.
Sabol, a 2011 Central Michigan graduate who played for the Traverse City Beach Bums in 2012 and 2013, becomes the 22nd coach in the 117-year history of the Chippewa baseball program.
Sabol was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2011 and spent parts of two seasons in the Tigers’ farm system with the Gulf Coast League Tigers and the Connecticut Tigers in the New York-Penn League. He went 3-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 13 games with the GCL Tigers in 2011. Sabol finished 2012 as a member of the Traverse City Beach Bums, and was named to the Frontier League All-Star game in 2013. In 30 career games with the Beach Bums, Sabol was 12-6 with a 2.86 ERA in 147.2 innings pitched.
Sabol, who has spent a total of eight seasons as a collegiate head coach, replaces Jordan Bischel, who was named the University of Cincinnati’s coach last week. It is the second time that Sabol has succeeded Bischel in the coaching ranks. Sabol took over the Northwood program in July, 2018 when Bischel became CMU’s coach. Sabol also worked under Bischel as Northwood’s pitching coach in 2015.
"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach at Central Michigan University,” Sabol said. “This place helped shape the direction of my life in such a positive way and it is imperative to me that I am able to give back and do that same thing for our current and future student-athletes here at CMU. The university’s commitment and the incredible alumni base of CMU baseball are both top-notch and essential to the success of this program. That support will help us continue to build and maintain a championship-caliber experience for our players moving forward.”
