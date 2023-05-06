Deadline for YMCA softball registration Monday
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open but the deadline is Monday for the YMCA summer softball leagues that play at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center fields.
Those interested must register as a team. Both men’s and co-ed leagues are offered.
Men’s regular softball leagues play either Tuesday or Wednesday. Men’s 55-and-older leagues play Monday evenings. Game times are 6 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 8:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m..
Two nights of co-ed softball are offered. Sunday night with game times at 4 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Monday night co-ed games are 6:00 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.
The leagues begin the week of May 21 and run until August 13
For more information, please contact Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org.
Winner revealed in Pit Spitters fan food contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The winning submission for the 2023 Traverse City Pit Spitters Fan Food Contest has been announced and is the Caramel Apple Elephant Ear, created by Billi Darter of Traverse City.
“I am a sweet treat lover, so I knew I had to make the fan food item a dessert,” Darter said. “I love ice cream and caramel, so why not add that with apple pie filling and a cinnamon sugar elephant ear? It will be an irresistibly delicious must have at the ballpark this season.”
The Caramel Apple Elephant Ear barely edged out the BBQ Poutine and French Fry Parfait to be crowned champion.
The Caramel Apple Elephant Ear begins with a cinnamon elephant ear, its featured ingredient, and is topped with two scoops of vanilla ice cream, a healthy portion of warm, apple pie filling, with a caramel drizzle pour over.
The Pit Spitters are also adding the Cherry Mary, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich and a taco cart with authentic street tacos to the food selection this season.
“We want to provide fans with an experience at every game, and food is an important part of coming to Turtle Creek Stadium,” Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson said. “Great food is a priority for us at every game.”
The Pit Spitters begin their fifth season Monday, May 29, at home against the Rockford Rivets.
