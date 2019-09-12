Grunch retires from Belvedere Golf Course after 26 years
CHARLEVOIX — Long time golf course superintendent at historic Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix, Rick Grunch, has recently announced his retirement following 26 years of dedicated service to the historic club.
During his tenure, Grunch oversaw a variety of projects that would maintain the rich classic design architect William Watson created in 1925. While renovating an old building in Charlevoix in 2016, the original William Watson golf course plans were discovered. Together with his grounds crew and architect Bruce Hepner, he oversaw the restoration that brought much of the course back to the original Watson design.
A new superintendent will be announced shortly by the Golf Club Board.
Darren McCarty part of three shows in Gaylord on Friday
GAYLORD — Former Red Wings star Darren McCarty will be featured in three shows at the Belle Iron Grille on Friday.
McCarty will open the show fronting his band, Grindtime, the band he founded in the late 1990s, while he was helping the Red Wings win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1997-98. After that, the audience can enjoy the award-winning documentary, The Russian Five, in which McCarty plays a leading role describing joy of playing with five former Soviet stars important to Detroit.
He concludes the night with his “Slapstick Comedy” routine that has been entertaining audiences around Michigan in recent months, followed by a meet-and-greet.
Tickets for all three shows are just $25, and proceeds will help support the Otsego County Hockey Association.
