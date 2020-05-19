TCSF’s Passinault named defensive MVP
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis graduate Danny Passinault was named Hillsdale College’s defensive MVP for the shortened baseball season.
Passinault was perfect on 18 outfield chances over 10 games, including an outfield assist. At the plate, he hit .350 with three RBIs and a .465 on-base percentage in 20 at-bats.
Fellow TCSF grad Cooper Peterson hit .444 in 18 at-bats before the season was canceled by the coronavirus. Peterson had six RBIs, a home run, triple and three doubles, playing eight games as the Chargers’ catcher.
Food voting open
TRAVERSE CITY — Voting is open for one of 10 new possible concessions at Traverse City Pit Spitters games this season.
Last year’s winner, Triple Crown Nachos, will be back on the 2020 menu.
This year’s possibilities include:
1. The I-Da-Home Run: A large baked potato followed by mac-n-cheese and barbecue meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon bits and Cheetos topped by a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
2. The Pits Mac-n-Cheese: A mac-n-cheese bowl covered in smoked pulled pork (or BBQ pulled chicken).
3. Pepperoni Pizza Dog: A hot pepperoni stick on a pretzel bun and smothered with choice of toppings: pizza sauce, ham, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella.
4. Firecracker Tots: Tater tots topped with shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions and Colby jack cheese and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing drizzle.
5. Deep Fried Pickles.
6. Garbage Fries: French fries with beef, chicken or pulled pork, chili, cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeños and bacon bits.
7. Sticky Fangus: A hamburger between a pair of glazed doughnuts.
8. Cherry Cheesecake on a stick.
9. Sleeping Bear Dune Sundae: A sundae of sea salt caramel-flavored Moomers ice cream topped with crushed Teddy Grahams.
10. Bologna Lollipop.
Voting takes place at www.PitSpitters.com. The winner will be announced next month.
Forster fires hole-in-one at The Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City resident and Crown Golf Club member Art Forster made a hole-in-one on No. 3 this past week.
He used a 7-iron fo the ace. It was his first hole in one in 50 years of golfing.
Sugar Loaf holding 2-person scramble Monday
CEDAR — Sugar Loaf is hosting a two-person scramble Monday on the Old Course.
The 9 a.m. event costs $150 per team and includes golf, cart, lunch and prizes. It has three divisions (open, handicap and mixed) and is limited to the first 20 teams that sign up. Entrants must have a valid handicap.
Register online using the button below or by calling us at 231- 228-2040.
For more information or to sign up, visit https://golftheloaf.com/product/memorial-day-2-person-scramble or call 231-228-2040.
