BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League decided Tuesday four fall sports will start on time and two won't.
Cross country, soccer, girls swimming & diving and girls tennis each will start on time this fall. Football and volleyball will be moved to the spring, an action only a handful of states in warm weather climates had taken so far to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
No states in the midwest had moved football to the spring before Minnesota.
The spring season will take place from March 15 to May 15 with no scrimmages, shorter season, and fewer games according to journalists covering the MSHSL's meeting. Postseason plans are yet to be determined.
Colorado moves football to February.
AURORA, Co. — The Colorado State Athletic Association siad football practices will begin no earlier than February 22.
The state athletic association released four blocks of sports for the 2020-21 school year. Cross Country, softball, boys tennis and softball will begin in "Season A," with competitions for golf beginning as early as this Thursday. All will have limited seasons in length and time.
The winter season, "Season B," will begin in January. That means no sports in Colorado will be played from October through January.
St. Louis' series with Detroit postponed
DETROIT — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.
St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.
