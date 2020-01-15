Charlevoix's Stuck nominated for McDonald's All American game
Charlevoix senior Elise Stuck is one of 900 basketball players to be nominated for the 2020 McDonald's All American Games.
A complete list of 2020 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com. The final rosters of the top 24 girls and 24 boys for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN’s The Jump and also covered at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
The 19th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game will tip off on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 1. The 43rd annual Boys Game immediately follows at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Pit Spitters to offer all-you-can-eat ticket packages
TRAVERSE CITY — Starting Thursday at 10:00 am, fans can purchase a special all-you-can-eat ticket package in the 4Front Porch area to select 2020 Traverse City Pit Spitters games.
The all-you-can-eat buffet includes brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies and three beverage tokens good for domestic beers, Aquafina and Pepsi products.
The price per table of four is $140 or only $35 per person and can be ordered by calling 231.943.0100. Table packages are extremely limited to only 25 tables for each game. There will be six home games that the packages are available including May 28, June 12, June 24, July 4, July 28 and August 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.