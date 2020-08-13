TRAVERSE CITY — Marquette, Traverse City Central's Week Two opponent, won't be making the trip across the Mackinac Bridge to play a game of football.
The game originally scheduled for Sept. 4 was cancelled, according to head coach Eric Schugars. He said the Great Northern Conference intends to play a conference-only schedule to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Great Northern Conference is comprised of several Division 1 schools across the Upper Peninsula. Each school is also in Michigan Economic Recovery Council (MERC) Region 8, which doesn't extend into any county of the northwest Lower Peninsula.
The MI Safe Schools roadmap gives different recommendations on athletics depending on which phase of the MI Safe Start plan the region is in. Phase 4 and 5 allow competition in accordance with the MHSAA's guidelines. Since May, Regions 6 and 8 have been moved into Phase 4 and Phase 5 at the same time, but the order doesn't require the two regions to be dependent of each other.
A conference-only shift within the Great Northern Conference would affect several teams of the Big North Conference.
Traverse City West had games scheduled against Marquette (Oct. 16) and Escanaba (Oct. 23). Petoskey had games scheduled against Gladstone (Aug. 28), Escanaba (Sept. 4), Kingsford (Oct. 16) and Marquette (Oct. 23). Menominee, the only other school in the conference, had games scheduled against five teams in Wisconsin.
Schugars said the Trojans will seek a new opponent when details on the coming season become more clear.
Petoskey unanimously votes to change logo
PETOSKEY — School board members of Public Schools of Petoskey unanimously voted to remove Native American imagery from its school logo at a board meeting Thursday.
The vote was first reported by Up North Live's Paul Steeno in a meeting that was still ongoing at press time.
This is a developing story. Visit Record-Eagle.com for updates.
GLIAC suspends fall sports
BAY CITY — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to suspend all sports competition until Jan. 1, 2021.
The 12 school conference has nine schools in Michigan, including Ferris State and Lake Superior State. Many former area standouts have gone on to play for GLIAC teams.
Student-athletes will have opportunities to practice and take part in athletic training programs in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local and state guidelines.
Hole in one at The Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — Chris Brengman of Traverse City carded an ace on Tuesday at The Crown. Bregman scored a hole-in-one on hole No. 3 Tuesday using a 9-iron during match play.
It was her fifth hole in one.
DIRTcar Summer Nationals move to Lake City
LAKE CITY — The DIRTcar Summer Nationals have been moved to Lake City's Merritt Speedway.
Restrictions on mass gatherings in Ohio from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Oakshade Raceway officials to cancel their DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event, known as the Birthday Race, originally scheduled for Aug. 22.
Oakshade has been hosting events for the past several weeks at a limited spectator capacity and would not feasibly be able to hold the Birthday Race under the current restrictions with the general number of attendees expected.
Merritt Speedway in Lake City agreed to take its place, and hosts the crowning of the Summer Nationals Late Model champion for the first time in track and tour history Aug. 22.
The 50-lap, $10,000-to-win season finale for the DIRTcar Late Models will be joined by the Summit Modifieds in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win Feature.
From Merritt, the Summit Modifieds head to Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY, for their two-day championship weekend Aug. 28-29.
Fans can also watch races live at www.dirtvision.com.
