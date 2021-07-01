Cadillac YMCA gets grant
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA announced they have been awarded $40,000 from the Michigan Department of Education to provide summer learning opportunities for children in summer programs.
“This grant support allows us to provide deeper focus and additional resources for these important efforts. Summer camp is a unique and inspiring setting for many children. It provides great developmental support to complement their family and school environment,” said Mike Kelso, Executive Director for the Cadillac Area YMCA, in a release.
The YMCA's summer programs will focus on fun and keeping kids safe, active, fed and engaged with other kids. The support from the Michigan Department of Education allows Y’s to offer traditional camp programs that are enhanced to address the unique academic needs created by the pandemic.
The Cadillac Area YMCA is still accepting registrations for these programs. To sign up visit www.cadillacareaymca.org.
Manistee Saints beat Dogmen
TRAVERSE CITY — The Manistee Saints took home a win against the Northern Michigan Dogmen 3-1 on Wednesday at Traverse City Central High School.
TC Central alum Sam Schmitt felt at home on his old field and pitched a solid start of four innings while allowing only one hit and one run and striking out five. Cam Fewless took the win for the Saints in relief after Schmitt left the game in a 1-1 tie.
The Saints took advantage of a lead-off error in the eighth inning and move the runner to third where Lucas Richardson scored on a sacrifice fly by Roddy MacNeil.
Martin Foley had two hits for Manistee, Schmitt had a hit, Brett Zimmerman had a hit and Keaton Peck scored a run after being walked twice.
Bowtie Challenge takes place
KALEVA — Rain and heavy storms last week postponed the 11th annual Bowtie Challenge at the Northern Michigan Dragway.
The organizers announced the challenge will now take place on July 8 through July 10 at NMD.
This Saturday's events at the dragway include the God Bless America Race. The race is the sixth of 18 TNT Specialized Transport events this season. Time trials are set for 1 p.m. and elimination round to start at 4 p.m.
GTBY Breakers set 10 records
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Breakers took place in a meet in Kalamazoo last weekend and had 10 new team records set.
Swimmers who set records were Callie Rapson (U8, 2:23.24, 100 backstroke), Alex Rapson (U10, 40.61, 50 backstroke), Paige Ritchie (U14, 11:03.62, 800 freestyle), Blake Rowe (U18, 28.62 50 butterfly, 9:28.92, 800 freestyle), Lila Glenn (U14, 37.46 50 breaststroke, 1:22.86 100 breaststroke, 2:58.43 200 breaststroke), Cam Crosby (U18, 35.35 50 backstroke), Nathan Veeser (U12, 1:39.33 100 breaststroke).
The Breakers have Alex Rapson heading to the U12 state meet on July 16 and four swimmers headed to Geneva, Ohio for the July 15 speedo sectional meet for U13.