Buckley's Harrand 5th at Nike Indoor Nationals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Buckley sophomore Aidan Harrand placed fifth in the girls 800-meter Emerging Elite race Sunday as part of the Nike Indoor Nationals.
Harrand ran a 2:20.07, less than three seconds off the fastest time there.
Benzie Central's Hunter Jones won the 5,000-meter title last Friday and Benzie's Mylie Kelly took fifth in the 5,000 as well.
All three local runners earned All-American honors for placing in the top five.
Burnham donates $1,000 to TC Youth Football
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central grad Josh Burnham chose Traverse City Youth Football Association to receive a $1,000 grant as part of his selection as the Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year.
Burnham played in the TCYFA Pop Warner league during the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons. He earned numerous regional, state and national awards at Traverse City Central and helped lead the Trojans to the 2021 MHSAA Division 2 state championship game and now plays at the University of Notre Dame. He met some current TCYFA football players while back in TC on spring break.
Parallel 45 tryouts Sunday in Boyne City
BOYNE CITY — The first tryouts for the Parallel 45 boys travel basketball team are Sunday at Boyne City High School.
For 11th grade, tryouts run from 4:30-6 p.m., 10th grade goes 5:30-7 p.m. and ninth grade 6:30-8 p.m.
The teams play throughout the state and Indiana in April and May. Players still alive in the state quarterfinals who are interested in trying out can seek alternative arrangements.
For more information, contact bankhoops@gmail.com or 231-633-7313.
Registration for Youth Lacrosse Spring League starts Friday
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration deadline for the Spring YMCA TC United Youth Lacrosse League is this Friday March 18th.
The travel league is set to start the week of April 11 and runs until June 4.
Age groups include 14U, 12U, 10U, 8U. Weeknight practices at the West Y on Silver Lake Road and travel weekend play included. Uniform jersey & shorts provided.
For more information, contact the Y at 231-933-9622 or visit gtbayymca.org,
