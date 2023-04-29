Buckley taps Josh Gray as new boys hoops coach
BUCKLEY — Buckley High School officials announced the hiring of Josh Gray as the new head coach of the Bears' varsity boys basketball program. Gray replaces Jared Milarch, who had been a part of the Buckley boys basketball program for the last eight season.
"We are extremely excited to have Josh joining to lead our program after the departure of Jared Milarch," Buckley Athletic Director Todd Frazee said. "Jared did a good job and has been a part of the Buckley program for 8 years. We have nothing but good things to say about him and where the program stands as he hands off the reigns."
The Bears finished 14-9 overall and took second in the Northwest Conference in the 2022-23 season. Buckley suffered a first-round defeat in the district tournament, falling to Mesick by a 58-43 final.
Frazee said what really jumped out about Gray was how much importance he placed on developing the program from the ground up, starting at the elementary-school level and promoting work on the fundamentals of the game at an early age for future high school players.
Frazee also praised Gray's attitude toward fostering lasting relationships to keep the student-athletes engaged in season and motivated year round to work on their game no matter what level they are at currently. Gray already has experience developing players from the area during his time as a coach with the Parallel 45 17U program.
"He's a northern Michigan guy, and he wants to raise his family around here," Frazee said. "Buckley has a great community following and basketball tradition in which he can do that."
Bengals take U-M's DJ Turner in 2nd round
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals obviously have a thing for defensive backs from Michigan.
Cincinnati selected Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner II in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.
Turner reunites with his former college teammate Dax Hill. The Bengals drafted the former Michigan safety with the 31st overall pick a season ago.
“It’s going to be the secondary we had back at Michigan,” Turner said. “I already talked to (Hill) and everything. I can’t wait.”
Turner was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference performer for the Wolverines and had a team-high nine pass breakups last season.
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo both noted they like the pro defensive system Michigan runs.
“They do very different coverages,” Anarumo said. “There’s a lot of teams that do it, but they do some things that translate to our league. It plays a small role in the evaluation process. It’s not the only piece, but it helps when you can see them do multiple things.”
The Bengals used the 60th overall pick on a cornerback for the second year in a row. Cincinnati drafted former Nebraska corner Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th pick last April.
“They’re a little bit different,” Anarumo said of the two corners. “Both fast. Cam’s a little bit bigger of a guy, but both are very, very competitive, both want to win, both have great attitudes about football. They love the game. There are some similarities, but the body types are just a little bit different.”
At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Turner is a bit undersized, but his speed is elite. Turner was the fastest prospect at this year’s scouting combine, running a 4.26 40-yard dash.
Anarumo said Turner’s speed is invaluable in today’s NFL.
“You’re going to have to chase quarterbacks around and cover a little bit longer,” he said. “The faster you are, I think the better chance we have to get off the field.”
Benzie grad Blazejewski earns Euro League honors
BENZONIA — Former Benzie Central girls basketball standout and Lake Superior State University graduate Maria Blazejewski took home some impressive end-of-season awards from the Swedish Basketball League.
Playing professional basketball in Switzerland for the BBC Les Portes du Soleil Troistorrents in the women's Euro League on the SBL, the former Huskie was a First-Team selection while also being named Center of the Year and Import of the Year.
The 32-year-old Blazejewski averaged 19.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She scored a season-high 29 points against Nyon in the penultimate game of the season, and she had a season-high 19 rebounds against Helios.
