Boyne's Jeff Roth leads at Michigan PGA Professional Championship
FLINT — Boyne Golf Academy instructor Jeff Roth is leading the 98th annual Michigan PGA Professional Championship heading into the final round at Flint Golf Club on Wednesday.
Roth shot a 7-under 65 on Tuesday with six birdies on the front nine. He is shooting 13-under, 131 for his two day total. Roth has a two shot lead heading into the final round.
Eight-time Michigan PGA Professional champion and another Hall of Fame member, Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club, was at 137.
NMD hosting 'Big Three Automakers' race this weekend
KALEVA — The Northern Michigan Dragway is preparing to host the 'Big Three Automakers' event this weekend.
This weekend will spotlight the Ford racers and they will take on all other makes who will be known as the "World" team.
Races will run from Thursday to Saturday. Racing action will start on Thursday at 6 p.m. Time trials will begin at noon on Friday and Saturday.
