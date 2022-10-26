Ramblers hire Becca Madison to lead girls soccer
BOYNE CITY — The Boyne City Public Schools athletics department has announced the hiring of Becca Madison as the Ramblers' high school varsity girls soccer coach.
Madison, a 2008 graduate of Charlevoix High School, recently moved back to northern Michigan, and she will take on her first varsity coaching position in the state after previously being the women's soccer head coach at Ohio Wesleyan University.
After a stellar playing career in high school during which Madison was a four-time All-State player who led the Rayders to a state semifinals appearance, she went on to become a two-time captain, three-time all-conference honoree, three-time team most valuable player, and North Coast Athletic Conference Champion. Madison was also named to the NCAC All-Decade team as one of the top players in the conference between 2003-2013.
Following her playing career, Madison served as an assistant coach at Smith College, Rhodes College and Ohio Wesleyan prior to being named the head coach at Wesleyan in 2019. Madison also has experience in serving as the program director for the Berkshire Soccer Academy in California for two years.
Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said Madison "stood out throughout the application process — both in her impressive resume and during the interview process. Our students are fortunate to have such a highly accomplished coach leading our program, who most importantly, will serve as a great role model for girls throughout our program. I am excited to have Coach Madison leading the program.”
YMCA basketball league registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for basketball leagues offered through the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is now open.
Those interested can sign up for the YMCA girls middle school program that is offered to those in grades 6-9. Those interested must sign up as a team as team are not combined and placed in separate divisions.
Game days are Saturdays in Traverse City/Kingsley area gyms beginning Nov. 12 and running until Dec. 10. Double headers are played each Saturday.
Deadline to register is Oct. 30.
Registration is also open for the YMCA men's winter league.
Game days are Sundays beginning Nov. 20 and running through March 19 at TC area gyms. Regular-season and end-of-season tournaments are offered.
Several divisions are offered for different levels of competition, but those interested must sign up as a team.
Deadline to sign up is also Oct. 30.
For more information, please call 231-933-9622 or email barbb@gtbayymca.org
Tigers hire Rays' Rob Metzler as VP, assistant GM
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager, the team announced Tuesday.
Metzler spent 15 seasons with the Rays, working the past seven years as the team’s senior director of amateur scouting.
He will lead the Tigers' amateur and international scouting departments, working under the president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
“Rob’s track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself, and his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit,” Harris said in a statement.
The Tigers have made multiple leadership changes in 2022, most notably firing longtime executive Al Avila in August after seven years as general manager. Harris was hired as president of baseball operations after Avila's departure.
The Tigers also announced a series of staff changes earlier this month, including the departures of hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul.
Detroit finished the season 66-96 — the third-worst record in the American League — and has not made the playoffs in eight years.
