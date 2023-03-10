Boyne City hires new boys soccer head coach
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Public Schools officials announced Thursday that Tim Wiley has been hired as the new head coach of the high school varsity boys soccer program.
Wiley has coached soccer in competitive travel leagues, served as a USSF regional referee, has certification as a club-level assignor and experience at all levels of high school, including as a varsity coach at Grosse Pointe South High School in 2002, leading an MHSAA Division 1 school. Wiley works as a law enforcement officer for the Boyne City Police Department, specializing in unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).
Wiley, who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and master’s from Central Michigan University, spent 17 years in the New Baltimore police department, including 5 years as the Chief of Police. He also had a tenure with the FBI and time spent as an Interim Chief of Police and Associate Director of Public Safety & Security Services for the University of Michigan.
“Boyne City is extremely fortunate to have such an accomplished and humble role model leading the way,” Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said. “Coach Wiley understands the true purpose of educational athletics and how that fits within the community, and I have no doubt that he is the right fit for our program.”
Karen Leinaar honored by MHSAA
EAST LANSING — Few people in Michigan have had a longer-lasting influence on the rules and policies of educational athletics than Frankfort’s Karen Leinaar, who has served in several roles locally, statewide and nationally over more than 40 years contributing to the school sports community.
Leinaar began her career as an athletic administrator in 1982, and as the interim athletic director currently at Frankfort High School is serving her fifth district in that position. Since June 2019, she also has served as executive director of the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), the professional organization for school sports administrators in the state with a membership of nearly 700.
To recognize that longtime and continuing impact, Leinaar has been named the 2023 honoree for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Charles E. Forsythe Award.
Leinaar also served 22 years on the MHSAA’s Representative Council and a four-year term from 2009-13 on the Board of Directors for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and just last week was named to the 2023 class of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Hall of Fame.
Leinaar first served as athletic director at Delton Kellogg for nearly 17 years, from March 1982 through October 1998. She spent three years at Gaylord, then 8½ at Benzie Central before taking over at Bear Lake in November 2010 and spending the next decade organizing athletic programs for students in grades 5-12 before retiring in January 2021. She came out of retirement to return to the athletic director’s chair this past fall as interim AD at Frankfort. She has completed nearly four years as MIAAA executive director, moving into that position after previously serving nine years as an assistant to the executive.
“This is the top of the mountain, per se. This one does mean so much,” Leinaar said of the Forsythe Award. “The names that are associated with this over the years, I never thought I’d be put in that group.”
Schermerhorn wins Muskie Award from OJHL team
LINDSAY, Ontario — Traverse City West grad Michael Schermerhorn won the Lindsay Jr. A Muskies award for the team’s player who best represents the team on and off the ice.
Schermerhorn won the Muskie Award, the team’s equivalent of the NFL’s Man of the Year Award.
Schermerhorn, a 2022 West grad, scored six goals and put up 15 points for the Muskies, who play in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
