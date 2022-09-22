Boyne City hires 4 varsity coaches
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Public Schools officials announced the hiring of four varsity coaches for the upcoming winter and spring sports seasons.
Former middle school wrestling coach Chandler Roberts will take charge of the varsity high school program while Emma Shumaker and Ryan Brubaker have been promoted from their positions within the softball and baseball programs to head coach status, and Zach Zondlo will take over the boys golf program.
Roberts led the middle school wrestling program for the last three years and served as an assistant at the high school level since 2014. Shumaker is a Boyne City graduate and former four-year varsity starting pitcher for the Ramblers. She makes the leap from JV head coach to varsity, as does Brubaker. The new baseball head coach teaches physical education at the high school and has coached football, basketball and basketball at several other schools but this will mark his first varsity head coaching job. Zondlo is the current head golf professional at Boyne Mountain Golf Course and replaced Paul Moody, who led the Ramblers to two straight trips to the state finals.
AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee
Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details — such as physicals and league approval — had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.
Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.
