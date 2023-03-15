Benzie's Hunter Jones wins 2 national titles
NEW YORK, N.Y — Hunter Jones added another pair of national championships to his trophy case after a successful weekend at the Nike Indoor Nationals.
Jones, who competed in the NIN at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York City on Saturday, defended his title in the Garmin 2-Mile Championship race. The senior from Benzie Central won with a final time of 8:51.4, beating the second-place runner by nearly nine seconds.
Jones also won the Garmin 5,000-meter Championship in 14:20.54. He was aiming for a sub-14-minute time but still won by nearly half a minute. He won last year's 5,000m race at Ocean Breeze on Staten Island with a performance that was third in United States prep history.
That makes four national championships won by Jones — the Adidas 5,000m in 2021, the Nike 5,000m in 2022 and both the Nike 2-mile and Nike 5,000m this year. Saturday also marked the first time in prep history that any runner competed in and won both of those races in the same day.
Jones — the four-time cross country state champion, multi-time track state champion and six-time Record-Eagle Runner of the Year — will compete in the upcoming track season for Benzie Central with eyes on more state championship hardware.
Pit Spitters open submissions for fan-food contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Monday that the Fan Food Submissions promotion is back for the upcoming 2023 season. The winner will have their dish added to the ballpark menu item to go along with the rest of the fare already available at Turtle Creek Stadium.
This year's contest, which is now open to submissions, comes with a bit of a twist. To inspire stadium themed options, a list of seven ingredients will couple the online submission form. One ingredient from that list must be included in recipe submissions. The ingredients included an all-beef hot dog, Ebel's bratwurst, elephant ear, soft pretzel, cotton candy, popcorn, French fries and sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
Submissions will be accepted through Friday, March 24 at PitSpitters.com. Photos and videos are encouraged with submission. The winning submission will be crowned champion and placed on the 2023 menu. The grand-prize winner receives a suite and ceremonial pitch for a regular season game of their choosing.
Some past winners include the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids; a Chicken and Waffle Cone, which is a waffle cone filled with boneless wings drizzled with maple syrup submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City; and last year’s winner, the Fry Bread Taco, a puffy, bread like shell with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and sour cream, submitted by submitted by Chelce Diaz of Traverse City.
The Pit Spitters begin their fifth season on May 29 at home against the Rockford Rivets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.