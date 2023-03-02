Benzie's Hunter Jones wins 2 MITS titles
BENZONIA — Hunter Jones is already winning ahead of his final high school track and field season at Benzie Central.
The senior Huskie, as part of the Up North Track Club, took part in the Michigan Indoor Track Series state championships Saturday where he won two titles.
Jones finished first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:07.73 and first in the 3200 with an 8:59.02. Both were personal records.
Three Sabres sign letters of intent
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian held a signing ceremony for three student-athletes Wednesday.
Levi Schultz will continue his basketball career at Cornerstone University while Brooke Smith will head to Milligan University for bowling and Ava Wendel will attend North Central Michigan College for volleyball.
All three signed their national letters of intent in the school's cafeteria.
Nordic ski state championships at Hickory Hills March 3, 4
TRAVERSE CITY — The Vasa Ski Club will host the 2023 Michigan State High School Nordic Ski State Championships at Hickory Hills on Friday and Saturday.
The Hickory Hills lodge and slopes will delay opening until 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Closing times remain the same. During the event times, nordic and alpine skiing will be closed to the public.
In addition, the nordic trails at Hickory Hills and the alpine slope and Fast Tammy (bunny hill) will not be available for use all day on Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Hickory Meadows will be an available alternative for Nordic skiers during the event.
Course set up will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday. Signage and fencing will be placed throughout the race course. Parking at Hickory Hills is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is not permitted on the south side of Randolph Street. Offsite parking is available in Lot Q at the Munson Hospital. Shuttle service provided by VASA Ski Club and BATA from this parking lot to the venue is available beginning at 8 a.m on race days and will run every 15 minutes. Spectators, participants, and volunteers are encouraged to utilize the shuttle service.
TC's Hammon re-elected to golf course superintendents board
TRAVERSE CITY — Steven Hammon, golf course superintendent at Traverse City Country Club, was re-elected to the board of directors for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
GCSAA is a leading golf organization in the United States, and the board sets the strategic direction for the association as it strives to serve its members, advance the profession, and improve communities through enjoyment, growth, and vitality of the game of golf.
Hammon is a past president of the Michigan GCSA and has served as a GCSAA Grassroots Ambassador. Last year, he was part of the GCSAA’s Best Management task group, Achievements and Leadership Awards committee, Student Scholars and Editorial task group. He also served on the USGA Green Section Committee for 20 years.
Gaylord's Doug Hoeh named Michigan Golf Course Superintendents Association president
GAYLORD – Doug Hoeh, director of recreation at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, has been elected as the Michigan Golf Course Superintendents Association Chapter President for 2023.
Other officers elected to the MiGCSA board include Vice President Jesse Shaver from Gull Lake Country Club in Richland and Secretary/Treasurer Gene Davis from Elk Rapids Golf Club. New members elected to the board include Seth Britton from Grand Traverse Resort and Tim Matty from Treetops Resort.
