Bear Lake seeking boys basketball coach
BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake is in search of a new varsity basketball coach after Garrett Waller stepped down after taking a new job in Muskegon.
Interested applicants can apply by contacting athletic director Karen Leinaar.
You can send resumes via mail to Bear Lake Schools, 7748 Cody St., Bear Lake (attn: Karen Leinaar), by email at leinaark@manistee.org or by phone at 231-864-3133 ext. 2106.
Manistee Chippewa 350 club hosting Arcadia Bluffs scramble
MANISTEE — The Manistee Chippewa 350 Club is partnering with Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club to host a 4-person golf scramble Oct. 6 on the new Arcadia Bluffs South Course.
Tee times are available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and need to be made in advance. Tee times are on a first-come first-serve basis and are limited to 20 teams.
The outing will include prizes and a choice of dinner menu and proceeds go to help the Manistee Area Public Schools athletic programs.
Cost is $125 per golfer. Contact Daryl Pieczynski at 231-233-4820 to sign up.
