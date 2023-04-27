Bayshore Marathon receives USATF sanctioning for 2023
TRAVERSE CITY — The USA Track and Field Association has granted sanctioned status to the upcoming Bayshore Marathon this year.
Sanctioning makes the Bayshore Marathon a qualifying standards marathon for participants trying to earn entry into the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. The Bayshore is scheduled to run Saturday, May 27.
The USATF is the United States national governing body for the sports of track and field, cross country running, road running, and racewalking. Sanctioning ensures participating athletes that the event is being run according to applicable competition rules.
A USATF sanction is an official designation issued by USATF, through a local Association, which approves and licenses the holding of a competitive track & field, long distance running, or race walking event in the United States. The sanction is also a contract demonstrating the event’s commitment to follow national and international rules and regulations of the sport and to provide a safe environment for the participants and spectators.
“The Traverse City Track Club looks forward to welcoming all athletes participating in the upcoming Bayshore races, but this year presents a unique opportunity to welcome those looking to potentially qualify for the Olympic Team Trials,” TC Track Club Executive Director Carie Wille said. “The sanctioning recognition helps elevate the Bayshore Marathon’s status amongst athletes and will help attract even more elite runners to Traverse City this coming Memorial Day weekend.”
For more information about Bayshore Marathon, visit www.bayshoremarathon.org.
Boyne City names new girls basketball coach
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City High School officials announced Thursday that Mike Wilson has been hired as the new coach of the Ramblers’ varsity girls basketball program.
Wilson is currently in his 10 year as the principal at Boyne City Middle School after previously serving the district in other administrative positions, including as athletic
director, alternative education director and as an assistant principal at both the high school and middle school.
During the previous seven years, Wilson has been heavily involved in the youth girls basketball program at Boyne City. In 2021, Wilson formed a local travel basketball organization known as Northern Michigan Elite as a means to get northern Michigan girls more exposure to the game.
Wilson began his coaching career as an assistant at Indiana Wesleyan University, while also serving as a high school coach at Lakeview Christian School in Marion, Indiana. After moving back to Michigan, Wilson served as the varsity boys basketball head coach at Alanson for three years. Along with his administrative and coaching positions, Wilson has also been involved in the Beyond the Scoreboard Organization, serving on their board from 2004-2015.
“There is tremendous potential in the girls basketball program here at Boyne City, and Mike Wilson will do a phenomenal job in all aspects,” BCHS Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said. “He is exactly what this program needs to turn the corner and reach its potential. His vision and high aspirations will be infectious within the program and the future is bright.”
Deadline to enter Hall Financial Mich. Open May 10
ROCHESTER — The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, to enter the Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship.
The 106th edition of the championship is scheduled for June 12-15 on the Katke-Cousins Golf Course at Oakland University Golf & Learning Center. The Michigan Open had previously been held at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
“We have a lot of positive energy with the move to Oakland University, continued support from Hall Financial and additional support with new partners,” Justin Phillips, the Michigan Section PGA tournament director said. “It’s all coming together and we anticipate a great event.”
The championship is open to Michigan residents and all registration and entry fee information for the nine qualifiers is on the Michigan Section PGA website at michiganpga.com.
The qualifiers by date and site: May 16 – CC of Lansing, Knollwood CC in West Bloomfield (PGA Member Only Qualifier); May 17 – Thornapple Pointe in Grand Rapids; May 18 – Forest Akers West in East Lansing; May 24 – Atlas Valley in Grand Blanc; May 25 – Forest Lake Country Club in Bloomfield Hills; May 30 – Walnut Creek in South Lyon; June 4 — Black Lake Golf Club; June 11 — (3) Spot Qualifier, Westwynd GC in Oakland Township (may be used as a first or second attempt).
Last June at Grand Traverse Resort in Acme, White Lake’s Jake Kneen, a mini-tour professional who is also a former Oakland University golfer, added his name to the James D. Standish Trophy as champion for the second time. He also won in 2018 just after completing his collegiate golf career and playing as an amateur. Kneen is planning to defend his title in June.
The Michigan Open annually attracts the top professional and amateur golfers in the state and its list of winners includes golf legends Walter Hagen, Al Watrous, Chuck Kocsis, Horton Smith and Dave Hill, and more recent Michigan Golf Hall of Fame inductees Randy Erskine, Buddy Whitten, Lynn Janson, Jeff Roth, Tom Gillis and Scott Hebert. Current PGA Tour member Ryan Brehm is a three-time winner of the historic James D. Standish Jr. trophy.
