Bay Reps announce scholarship winners
TRAVERSE CITY — Two players have earned scholarships from the Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Board.
Board officials announced that Colin Miller of Traverse City Central High School and Connor Braate of Byron Center High School were each awarded $250 toward their college expenses next year. The two senior varsity hockey players applied for the scholarship during the Rick Deneweth Memorial Tournament/North-South Showcase that featured more than 20 high school teams from across the state.
The Bay Reps Varsity Hockey Board continues to be determined to extend the legacy of Rick Deneweth beyond its own program. Scholarship winners were chosen based on their application that included a coach’s recommendation and an essay about Deneweth’s legacy of character, commitment and compassion.
TC Central head coach Chris Givens had no reservations whet recommending Miller, stating that the senior Trojan is “a very driven, committed and hard-working person.” Miller pushed himself academically as well, setting high standards and earning awards for his performance. He also participated in community service projects supporting the youth of Traverse City. Miller said character and leadership skills are in the small details and being “willing to act selflessly to produce positive results.” Miller will attend either Michigan State University or the University of Michigan to study economics.
Byron Center head coach Taylor Keyworth said Braate’s peers “not only look up to him on the ice and in the locker room but most importantly as a role model and a person.” Keyworth said Braate is the “true definition of a student-athlete and what it takes to be a successful one, with his dedication in the classroom, but also in the community and in his faith.” Braate said being a strong leader is “leading by example and showing hard work and dedication in everything you do.” He was also successful academically and was involved in community service activities. Braate will study aviation sciences at either Western Michigan University of Northwestern Michigan College.
Benzie’s Johnson inducted into hall
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Central High School skiing coach Shaun Johnson earned one of the highest honors in the state after being inducted into the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association (MHSSCA) Hall of Fame.
Johnson, 67, is the first ski coach from Benzie Central to be in the MHSSCA Hall of Fame. He joins a short list of ski coaches from northern Michigan who have been inducted since the MHSSCA was founded in 1988.
“It’s humbling,” Johnson said. “The group of coaches who vote on this are friends and peers who work really hard. We all do. Just a lot of frozen nights out there. Ski racing and the community that surrounds has always been a part of me and close to my heart.”
Following in the footsteps of his father, Johnson is a retired middle school teacher and ski racing coach at Benzie Central. His father, Ed, taught there when he started the ski club which turned into the Benzie Central Ski Team in 1972. Shaun was one of the first members of that team.
Scott Papineau, the former Benzie Ski Boosters treasurer, presented Johnson with the MHSSCA Hall of Fame plaque Saturday at Crystal Mountain. Johnson took eight teams and several individuals to the state championship as head coach of the Benzie Central ski team between 1997-2016.
Johnson helped facilitate the merger of Benzie Central and Frankfort ski teams in 2006, which has been referred to as the Benzie-Frankfort Ski team to this day.
“To me this award isn’t so much about the accolades, because we didn’t win championships,” said Johnson. “It’s always been about the community for me, and getting athletes hooked on snow sports early on so they can continue to race at the high school level and beyond.”
Trout Unlimited Fly Fishing School set for June 10-12
GRAYLING — The Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited has announced the dates of its 51st annual Fly Fishing School to be held the weekend of June 10-12, 2022.
The school will be headquartered again at Ranch Rudolf, located southeast of Traverse City on the Boardman River. The school is a nonprofit project of the Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited, a fisheries conservation organization. The school is open to everyone. Membership in Trout Unlimited is not required.
Instruction is available at all levels, from beginners to advanced, and covers all facets of fly fishing, especially proper casting techniques. Lectures and demonstrations cover such topics as selecting the right tackle, entomology, fly tying and wading.
All necessary tackle is supplied by the school as not even a rod and reel are required for participation. Students just need to bring rain gear and waders. No fishing license is required to take part.
Lodging at Ranch Rudolf is available, and special discounts are given to spouses or partners. All meals from Friday lunch through Sunday lunch are included in the package, as well as two nights’ lodging.
The TU Fly Fishing School is completely noncommercial. An all-volunteer staff makes the school one of the least expensive yet most highly regarded in the nation. Full information about the Fly Fishing School can be found at www.tuffs.org. Those interested can also contact Jim Gibbs, school coordinator, at Michigan TU Fly Fishing School, 527 Arrowhead Rd., Okemos, MI 48864, or at jim.gibbs@tuffs.org.
