Bandrowski named ITA National Women's Tennis Player of the Week
TC St. Francis alum Amanda Bandrowski has been chosen as the Universal Tennis Rating Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.
The Hope College senior is honored after winning three matches against nationally ranked opponents last week. She entered the week ranked no. 42 among D3 singles players and topped no.4-ranked Lauren Park of the University of Chicago on Saturday.
With 84 career singles wins, Bandrowski needs four more wins to become the Flying Dutch's all-time leader.
