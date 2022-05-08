Arcadia Grit & Gravel Mountain Bike Race returns
MANISTEE — The Arcadia Grit & Gravel Mountain Bike Race is coming back for its 10th year.
The race, which begins in Arcadia, can either be a 14- or 28-mile race that weaves in and out of Benzie and Manistee counties. Riders are slated to take to their bikes for the race on May 21.
The single-track portion of the race is a popular destination year-round. Racers will get to experience a fast flow as they weave between mature hardwood trees and down into valleys between back dunes that on race day will likely feature a carpet of trilliums and other spring wildflowers.
Riders then drop back into Arcadia valley and conclude the race on a fast stretch of gravel road.
“This is such a great race in northern Michigan. The combination of road, gravel, and awesome single track makes it fast, challenging, and fun,” said former pro racer and two-time Grit & Gravel winner Sue Stephens. “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the event since the inaugural year and have not missed it since. It is very well organized and the event/racer vibes are second to none.”
Grit & Gravel serves as a spring kick-off for the township of Arcadia. The Pleasant Valley Community Center, located off of Glovers Lake Road just East of M-22, serves as race central and everyone is welcome to join in on the fun atmosphere. Food will be served, and the Stormcloud Brewery will have a beer tent available for both riders and spectators.
Registration is currently open online and will close the Thursday before the race. Register at www.EndomanPromotions.com. Day-of registration will be available to last-minute racers, but that will not be available if the race cap of 350 is met.
Deadline to enter Michigan Open is May 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Those planning to test themselves against the state’s top golfers in the Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship should not that the deadline to enter is Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m.
The championship will be played June 13-16 on the Bear golf course at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Registration for the nine qualifiers is on the Michigan Section PGA website, www.MichiganPGA.com. The entry fees are $180 for amateur golfers, $205 for a Michigan PGA Professional and $355 for a non-PGA professional.
Eligibility for the championship is open to all male golfers who have established and maintained a domicile in the state of Michigan 30 days prior to the championship, or any Michigan Section member in good standing having been employed for no less than thirty 30 days at a recognized golf facility prior to the championship.
The qualifiers by date and site: May 16 — Thornapple Pointe, Grand Rapids; May 17 — Country Club of Lansing; May 17 — Pheasant Run, Canton; May 19 — PGA Member Only Qualifier at Country Club of Jackson; May 24 — Forest Lake Country Club, Bloomfield Hills; May 25 — Forest Akers West, East Lansing; May 26 — Atlas Valley, Grand Blanc; June 5 — Black Lake Golf Club; June 11 — (3) Spot Qualifier, Traverse City Golf & CC (may be used as a first or second attempt).
Monthlong Less Cancer ride kicks off with concert
TRAVERSE CITY — From June 3 through July 4, cyclists all over the United States and other parts of the world will be taking part in Less Cancer’s one-month personal mileage bike ride challenge.
The event will serve as a springboard for the annual Less Cancer Bike Ride fundraiser, which helps the organization continues its work of preventing cancer and having fun along the way. Those interested can lead a small group of cyclists or ride solo. Those involved are hoping to create Less Cancer Bike Ride hubs across Michigan, the U.S. and other countries.
To kick off the bike ride this year, the Steel Wheels will play a concert at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City on June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7:30. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and encouraged. For more information and to donate to Less Cancer, visit www.LessCancer.org/concert.
Registration for the Less Cancer Bike Ride can also be found at www.LessCancer.org
